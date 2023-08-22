Pollster Rich Baris: Why Trump Is Stronger Today Than He's Ever Been

KIRK: What is it? Make it clear for our audience.



BARIS: They can't beat him. When we look back at 2020 and I know a lot of people especially Trump supporters think that he won in 2020 and that's fine. And you know how I feel about that personally as well. But the truth is he still could have done better with certain groups that would have made it even more difficult for them to pull something like that off.



Look at new voters for instance. Biden won that by 30 points in 2020 and in September of 2021, that turned into a Trump +2. Now in this poll, it is going to be roughly Trump +8. Massive shifts, new generation Xers and millennials that are men that are working that are coming into the fold. Non-whites that are coming into the fold. And underclass voters. It's a total disaster for the Democrats. A total disaster. And we do poll other candidates and I have to make this clear, it is only Donald Trump.



So if you are a crook DA or a crook prosecutor for the Justice Department you're looking at this and you're trying to survive. You don't want him to come back in, now a target of their prosecutorial misconduct and whatever else it is, and have him clean house. So if you're the Biden administration and you're hiding bribes, you're going to try to make sure that he cannot get on that ballot. You're going to try to make sure that he doesn't have the money to campaign, he's going to be prosecuted, he's hurt by political prosecutions and right now that's just not happening. Nothing damages him. Nothing.



KIRK: So let's be clear. Donald Trump is facing 600 years in federal prison under 4 indictments, two federal and two state, and he is more popular than before the indictments. Is that correct?



BARIS: Yeah, that's correct to say. Favorability is one thing. There are people that always never liked Donald Trump but would vote for him or flirt with voting for him. And to us, that group is what matters. They are going to dislike both him and Biden but they trust him to do a good job. Or they see what is going on and think it is just wrong, Charlie. Just wrong. We don't do this to people in this country. We beat people in the jury box, we beat them in the ballot box. So he has strength with this group right now even more so than he had with Hillary Clinton.



When we had him leading against Hillary Clinton it was a half of point, a point nationally, a few points maybe. He routinely posts 4 or 5 point leads. He's leading anywhere between 2 and 8 in our polls in the last 12 months.

