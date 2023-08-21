Subscribe
Will Trump Pay a Price for Skipping the Debate and Did Biden Mishandle Maui?
Tom Bevan
On Date August 21, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the upcoming GOP presidential candidate debate and how the White House has handled the devastating fires on Maui.
Related Topics:
Biden
,
Donald Trump
,
Maui Fires
,
GOP Debates
