Will Trump Pay a Price for Skipping the Debate and Did Biden Mishandle Maui?

Posted By Tom Bevan
On Date August 21, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the upcoming GOP presidential candidate debate and how the White House has handled the devastating fires on Maui.
