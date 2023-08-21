Macgregor: The U.S. Is On The Brink Of A Catastrophic Defeat In Eastern Europe

DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: Not enough people have good answers at this point [about the war in Ukraine].



I think all of the lies that have been told for more than a year and a half about "the Ukrainians are winning," "the Ukrainian cause is just," and "the Russians are evil and the Russians are incompetent," all of that is collapsing. And it is collapsing because what is happening on the battlefield is horrific.



The Ukrainians, now, we think have lost 400,000 men killed in battle. We were taking about 300-350,000 a month ago. the last month of this supposed counteroffensive, which was to sweep the battlefield, they lost at least 40,000 killed. We don't even know how many people have been wounded, but we know probably upwards of 40-50,000 soldiers are amputees. We know the hospitals are full. And we know that Ukrainian units at the platoon and company level... are in piecemeal fashion surrendering to the Russians. not because they don't want to fight, but because they can't fight anymore. They have so many wounded they can't evacuate them. And commanders are saying if they can't evacuate their wounded they're going to surrender because otherwise, the wounded will die.



So they call the Russians, they all speak Russian, and tell them on the radio, "We've got 40 or 5 wounded here, I'm going to surrender because I don't want them to be killed." And the Russians from the very beginning have always treated the Ukrainian soldiers very fairly and gently. So they know they're not going to be abused or mistreated. They know they can actually be exchanged for Russian prisoners in the future, so they surrender.



And I think we're going to see this army we've spent so heavily on increasingly melt away.



And at the same time, as we're talking, if you look at the long, banana-shaped strip of territory in Southern Ukraine that the Russians control, the Northeastern corner of that, South of Kharkiv, there are major offensive operations taking place right now, and Ukrainian forces are being swept away by the Russians.



All of this happens in a way that is just unreported in the West. And in the meantime, rather than admit this is a terrible tragedy that should be ended on a humanitarian basis, the killing should stop, as President Trump said, "stop the killing," we're going to continue. This puts the Russians in the unhappy position of marching further west, because from the very beginning, Putin and his advisors were never interested in a war with NATO or the U.S. That's why you've had so much incrementalism, this slow grind of movement forward. Defensive operations for a long period of time to build up force, and then continued offensive operations.



They have over 300,000 combat troops in reserve in Russia. And I think they are sitting there and not being released to fight because President Putin anticipates the possibility that we will intervene in Western Ukraine. And if we intervene in Western Ukraine, the Russians will be ready for that. And the consequences for us and for NATO will be devastating because we are not ready to fight the Russians.



...



The president announced yesterday in one of his tweets... that the people that have lost everything in Hawaii, thousands have lost everything, are going to receive a one-time payment of $700. Now, I haven't been to Hawaii in a long time... but I know that $700 isn't going to take care of a family for very long.



But in the meantime, hundreds of millions, billions of dollars continue to flow into this black hole called Ukraine, which I think is an exercise the fraud, deceit, and criminality, to be blunt. So when is going to stop? When are we going to take care of Hawaii? Let's go back to Ohio where we had the derailment and the chemical spill, 4,000 human beings living in this area, the water is still not fit to drink. We wouldn't even invest the money to move those people to a safer area, even if it meant temporary house -- or permanent housing -- until this thing was cleaned up. What have we done?



This is the problem, it is "America Last" on every level. The last people who are consulted, the last people who are benefiting from anything that goes on in Washington are Americans. This can not go on. It's got to end, and I think it will end. Unfortunately, like everything else, we're going to have to be pushed over the cliff into the abyss. I think that's where we're headed.





Retired Col. Douglas MacGregor sits down with Tucker Carlson on Twitter to discuss why he believes the U.S. should end its involvement with the war in Ukraine: