David Sacks: Sadly, Ukraine Will Be Destroyed Before Washington Admits We Need A Diplomatic Solution

"I don’t think the idea that Putin is Hitler is a serious argument," Sacks said. "The causes of this war have been known for decades, which mainly has to do with Russian security concerns which the West continuously ignored."
"I think at some point, we’re going to have to recognize that we are going to have to do what we always needed to do, which was engage in serious diplomacy to solve this conflict. And sadly, we’re going to recognize that fact, I think, after this country is completely destroyed and the West has basically fought to the last Ukrainian," Sacks said.
HUGH HEWITT: I think if Winston Churchill could channel in right now, he would say you’re forgetting the Sudetenland, you’re forgetting the Anschluss, you’re forgetting Munich, David. You’re forgetting everything I tried to warn Neville about, and before him, Stanley Baldwin. How would you respond to that ghost?
DAVID SACKS: Well, I mean, this is always the neocon argument, is that it’s always 1938 and our enemy is always Hitler--
HEWITT: I’m not a neocon, I'm a Reagan conservative!
SACKS: Okay, well, let’s just say that this is always the argument that you hear, is that it’s always 1938, that our enemy is always Hitler, and engaging in any diplomacy whatsoever would be akin to appeasement, and you’re Neville Chamberlain. And so this is what I’ve been hearing throughout this war. And what I would just say is that every historical circumstance is different. I think, you know, I’m very familiar with what happened in World War II and what led up to it, and I just think that the situation we have today really bears no resemblance to that.
I don’t think the idea that Putin is Hitler is a serious argument. I don’t think that this is primarily a war of conquest. I think the cause, the causes of this war have been known for decades, which mainly has to do with Russian security concerns which the West continuously ignored. We ignored the advice of George Kennan in the 1990s in bringing NATO right up to Russia’s door. He predicted that would be a tragic mistake that would end in hostilities. We ignored the advice of our own ambassador to Moscow in 2008, Bill Burns, who is now the CIA director, who told us that expanding NATO to Ukraine was a red line for the Russians, not just Putin, but the entire Russian elite. It was absolutely a red line for Gorbachev and Yeltsin, as well as various liberal reformers inside of Russia. We ignored the advice of Kissinger and Mearsheimer, Professor Mearsheimer in 2014 who warned us we were headed for this war unless we agree to make Ukraine a neutral country.
And instead, we ignored all of this advice for many years, and we persisted in this crusade to bring Ukraine into NATO and basically turn it into a giant military base on Russia’s most vulnerable border. And not surprisingly, Russia reacted quite negatively to this, as was predicted many times over the years by all the experts I mentioned, including many others.
And yet we, again, we persisted in this policy. And the results now have been disastrous. We’re in this war. It’s going very badly. I think the war is an absolute disaster for Ukraine. I think the administration was pinning its hopes on a successful counteroffensive. Remember the narrative we were told for the whole last year, or at least certainly since the fall of Kharkiv, was that we were going to arm the Ukrainians. We appropriated over $100 billion dollars to them. And the idea was that we would have this successful spring counteroffensive. The Ukrainians, with the help of American armor and weapons, would punch through the Russian lines. They would scatter. They would turn tail and run. They would be disorganized. They were demoralized and ineffective and corrupt, and that within a period of even three to four days, that you’d see significant progress. And within a couple of months, the Ukrainians would be at the Sea of Azov. They would cut off the land bridge to Crimea, and the Russians would have to sue for peace, and that was going to be the end of this whole matter.
Well, obviously that hasn’t worked out. Where things stand today is that the counteroffensive has moved incredibly slowly. Even publications like CNN and the Washington Post, which are incredibly pro-Ukraine, are admitting that the reports from the battle lines are sobering, that the losses have been staggering, that the Ukrainians have made little progress. And there is no serious prospect for them making serious, for retaking territory in a serious way.
So what you’re starting to hear now are words like quagmire. You’re starting to, you know, hear words like this is going to be a multiyear war. They’re already giving up on this year, that now they’re planning for next year. And once again, the United States has found itself in another quagmire. So, and not to mention that Ukraine has just become completely destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed. Over 10 million of their population are now refugees, have had to flee the country. The infrastructure has been destroyed. The economy has been destroyed. And again, they’re not retaking this territory.
So I think at some point, we’re going to have to recognize that we are going to have to do what we always needed to do, which was engage in serious diplomacy to solve this conflict. And sadly, we’re going to recognize that fact, I think, after this country is completely destroyed and the West has basically fought to the last Ukrainian.
