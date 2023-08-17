Sean Davis: Mutually Assured Destruction Led To Detente, We Have To Do The Same With Democrats

SEAN DAVIS, FEDERALIST: I love Ted. He is a great smart guy. I think he has wrong on this. I think the thing that he and others should look at is the Cold War. How did the U.S. win the Cold War against the Evil Empire? They had nukes. We had nukes. We were worried about them nuking us.
We used a policy called mutually assured destruction that said if you so much as even think about launching something against us we will nuke you and your entire country. If we all go down, so be it. It was that doctrine, that fear that was instilled in both sides that, hey we better watch it or we're both to get nuked. It actually lead to something of a detente and then the eventual fall of the Soviet empire.
You've got to do the same thing here. You can't tie your hands behind the back, let them punch you in the face and throw you in prison and say, 'Well, you know, I could respond but that would be icky and it wouldn't make me feel good.' You are either interested in winning as a politician and putting points on the board or you are a loser. And for too long Republicans have been content to be losers. They are happy to beat the spread but don't really want to win. And I think the time for that kind of stuff is over.
I don't agree with abusing law enforcement, whether for my team or the other team.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 17, 2023
I don't want a “Republican” or “Democrat” Department of Justice & FBI.
I want a Department of Justice & FBI that follows & enforces the law.
More on #Verdict!https://t.co/hl93mdmFWR