Stephen Miller: Biden, Mayorkas, Garland Can Easily Be Charged With Systematic Conspiracy

Former senior Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller in an interview with Charlie Kirk laid out how if the Fulton or Alvin Bragg cases are valid, then conservative AGs can spin up charges against President Joe Biden and various cabinet members.
CHARLIE KIRK: You tweeted, "A Republican DA could indict both Biden and [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas for human trafficking." Explain.
STEPHEN MILLER: Well it's an open and shut case. If you look at what's happening at the Southern border since January of 2021, you have both the conspiracy to violate the laws of the United States -- so a systematic conspiracy by Biden, Mayorkas, other officials in the government, [Attorney General Merrick] Garland would be involved in some of this too -- to violate the immigration laws of the United States, to enable illegal immigrants and the human traffickers and drug cartels who manage the border to bring in limited numbers of people and contraband into the United States.
You also have the suspension of ICE interior enforcement so most criminal aliens and virtually all illegal aliens are exempt from ICE enforcement. They are unable to arrest the overwhelming number of illegal aliens they would encounter on a daily basis, including those who are presently incarcerated in a prison or jail.
So it's a vast, far-reaching conspiracy to immunize human traffickers and criminal cartels from the federal government of the United States. So you could charge for human trafficking, you could charge for conspiracy to defraud the United States because of the lies that have been told to Congress in furtherance of the conspiracy. You could charge seditious conspiracy because obviously, this represents an attack or an assault on the very existence of the United States itself.
You could charge deprivation of civil rights because you are violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of all American citizens. And then you can also probably do a RICO charge on well based on the fact that you have had this vast scheme involving all these predicate acts in order to perpetuate this offense against the United States. The RICO statute is all about combining all of these acts as part of the continuing conspiracy.
So easily you could stick together all these offenses to have basically hundreds of years in prison if you put them side by side.
KIRK: We must understand that we in the middle of an active measure unlike anything deployed in America before. An active measure. This is an active psychological, legal, cultural, and political blitzkrieg and a cultural revolution... You're suggesting here real, tangible indictments that could happen. Who? Local DAs on the Rio Grande Valley in Texas? Who could bring forth these indictments? Tell us.
MILLER: Many are federal statutes and then obviously you have local statutes that apply to all manner of smuggling, trafficking, child abuse, child endangerment. There's a number of statutes that would apply on a local level, too. So those have a predicate for any local DA to file charges as well as the predicate for the Department of Justice in 2025 to do the same.
It is important to note here that if you look at the Georgia case, you have a prosecutor in that case that is citing as facts, or asserting, claiming as facts in indictments events that occurred thousands of miles outside of Fulton County. So following that same precedent, even if many of the facts and many of the allegations occurred far out of your precinct that wouldn't be a hindrance at all as long as you have a single and certain victim in your precinct.
So basically anywhere in the country where there has been a single victim of a crime related to what's happened both at our Southern border and the decimation of ICE, the rest of it just involves all the other elements of the conspiracy that could have happened anywhere from Washington, D.C. and beyond. So anybody could do it, really.
KIRK: You look at the map of Texas, there's no lack of counties is what you're saying. I mean, you're talking about all across the Southern border and the adjacent counties that could find a DA or a sheriff. So are you recommending that we indict a sitting president or at least the head of the DHS? I'm totally open for it, by the way. I think that we should have multiple counties come together and start indicting them for human trafficking, all the stuff you just said, I don't see any counter argument against it given now that local DAs basically can act as Roman prosecutors against political dissidents.
MILLER: Yes, that's clearly the precedent that's been established. Except the difference here of course, which is an important one, is that in the Georgia case you have innocent people being charged with the crime of speech, thought, and regular political activity. In this case, you're talking about filing charges for what really amounts to the largest human trafficking and child trafficking operation in modern history with dead bodies piling up all over the place. The border is basically a warzone.
I'd also make the point that there is a long list, a long, long, long list of chargeable crimes, and a whole host of other crimes. Let me give you an example. Using the theory in the Georgia case, all of the politicians on the left that have conspired for years to obstruct Voter ID, who conspired for years to obstruct citizenship verification, who conspired for years to obstruct any effort to engage in meaningful review about the validity of ballots, to clean voter rolls, to purge from the voter rolls lax voters, voters that don't have domiciles in the state anymore. You can easily come up with a wide range of criminal charges related to the systematic effort to sabotage election integrity.
Again, you could apply both the RICO statute under this new precedent, you can also in a federal context do civil rights charges, conspiracy charges, and so on. The same would apply to the censorship of American speech in 2020 and beyond. Obviously, that is a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights.
The same would apply to all of the individuals involved in the Russia hoax, all the individuals involved in shielding the public of knowledge about the Hunter Biden laptop which is also election interference. This is a -- you start adding this stuff up, there would be hundreds of criminal cases.
KIRK: That's what we need.