Megyn Kelly on Georgia Trump Indictment: Our Institutions Have "Crossed The Rubicon"

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date August 15, 2023
Megyn Kelly, host of the Megyn Kelly Show, on Tuesday delivered her reaction to the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"What this lunatic running the thing in Georgia did yesterday matters," Kelly said. "What Jack Smith is doing matters. What Alvin Bragg did – they are #PartOfTheProblem. It's not just about partisan politics. It's about us. It's about our kids. It’s about our country. It's about our future. It's about that, as I said, the tether that binds. When nothing else binds. There were certain things we could always count on. The Supreme Court was another one…What they’re doing is reckless."


"I'm not blaming the people who distrust CDC and DOJ and FBI. They're right to distrust them. I'm blaming the institutions. We use that term ‘they crossed the Rubicon,’ they have crossed it. And we're over here like the duck with the feet under the water furiously saying, ‘What happened? How do we get out of this crazy mess? Why are we dealing with four indictments and the possibility of defunding DOJ and impeaching a president? You know, just to fight fire with fire? This is where we are, how do we get here?’ But yes, it's the institutions that got us here and I have to say the Democrats are running them."
