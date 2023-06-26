Back to Podcasts

Trump Bump in the Polls and Where Is the Press on the Hunter Biden Story?

|
Posted By Tom Bevan
On Date June 26, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the latest polling on the presidential race and whether the White House press corps will follow up on the Hunter Biden story.


Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site