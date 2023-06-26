Subscribe
Trump Bump in the Polls and Where Is the Press on the Hunter Biden Story?
Tom Bevan
On Date June 26, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the latest polling on the presidential race and whether the White House press corps will follow up on the Hunter Biden story.
Donald Trump
Hunter Biden
Ron DeSantis
Joe Biden
