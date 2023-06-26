Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: There Was No Time In History Where The People Censoring Free Speech Were The Good Guys

Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an interview with Bill Maher said today's liberals are not consistent with the people on the front lines in the Civil Rights Era and their thinking is not similar to the antipathy toward censorship of the past."After the Affordable Care Act or during that battle, it became permissible suddenly for Democrats to take pharmaceutical money because the Obama administration made a deal with the pharmaceutical industry to support the bill. Today, I believe they're wrong. Today, I believe the Democrats are getting more money from pharma than Republicans," Kennedy told Maher."Liberalism was about, let's have a colorblind society," Maher said. "That's not where they're at. They're at, let's notice race always first and fundamentally as the most important thing. That's not a good attitude. It's not even appropriate to today, I don't think. It doesn't make things better.""It's divisive," Kennedy said."I don't think it's consistent with the people I knew who were on the front lines during in the civil rights movement that's not the outcome," Kennedy said. "Also, the issue of censorship was completely liberals had such antipathy towards any kind of censorship. There was no time in history where the people who were censoring free speech were the good guys."