Tucker Carlson: If You're Being Honest With Yourself, You Have To Wonder If Joe Biden Is A "Wannabe Dictator"

Tucker Carlson addressed the pushback FOX News is getting for running a chyron that called President Biden a "wannabe dictator" in his monologue for Thursday's edition of 'Tucker on Twitter.' Carlson weighed in on how Biden's actions could be viewed as tyrannical and closed with the president calling LGBTQ+ children "our kids."
TUCKER CARLSON: On Tuesday afternoon the Biden administration had Donald Trump arrested it was a pretty big news story you may have seen it. Just before 9 pm that night as part of its coverage Fox News ran two live video feeds next to one another on the right Donald Trump addressed his supporters in New Jersey on the left Joe Biden spoke at an event for the Secretary General of NATO in Washington beneath those videos at the bottom of the screen Fox's Banner read this way "wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested."
Those words are up for less than 30 seconds but the effect was immediate. Inside Fox the women who run the network panicked first they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen. Less than 24 hours after that he resigned. He'd been at Fox for more than a decade he was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately.
Then the company issued a public apology for the 27-second long wannabe dictator Line the chyron was taken down immediately" Fox's PR department said and then added ominously it was "addressed."
That was all true but it was not enough to save Fox News from the ensuing scandal.
For a time in the rest of the media Fox's assessment of Donald Trump's arrest seemed to overshadow Trump's arrest itself.
"Suggesting that Biden is a dictator" declared the Washington Post quote "crossed the line".
Alexander Vindman agreed strongly. Vindman is the perennial MSNBC guest, and full-time Ukraine promoter you may remember from Russiagate. On Twitter he demanded that the Pentagon pulled Fox News from all military bases it is "absolutely unacceptable for American Forces Network to carry programming that directly spuriously attacks the commander-in-chief of American armed forces".
Vindman wrote in other words Joe Biden must ban all criticism of himself because that's what non-dictators do.
John Cusack went further still "for the crime of calling Biden a dictator Fox should be shut down" wrote the 80s-era movie star. "The government has to take away their broadcasting license" and so on was all over the Internet.
Democrats were very very angry but why were they angry if the banner on Fox was false why the hysteria lies don't seem to bother anyone anymore.
If some cable news producer had called Joe Biden a genius or accused him of being secretly Sudanese would anyone be yelling about it would Fox News have apologized for it probably not but calling Joe Biden a wannabe dictator that stung.
So you've got to wonder if you're being honest with yourself is Joe Biden a wannabe dictator?
That question came up yesterday at the White House briefing here's how it went:
REPORTER: Last night Fox News ran a chyron that referred to the president as a wannabe dictator and I'm wondering if White House has any comment?
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So look there are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this that was wrong about what we saw last night but I don't think I'm gonna get into it.
REPORTER: There's no comment?
KJP: I think I just commented.
Oh, no comment necessary. Of course Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator. Just because he's trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life for a crime he himself committed doesn't mean he has a totalitarian impulse come on that's absurd.
It takes a lot more than jailing your political Rivals to earn the title wannabe dictator that's the consensus in Washington tonight and in some ways for once the consensus may be right. It is not a small thing to be a wannabe dictator. It's quite a process, there are a lot of steps.
First off there is the money - the one thing that all dictators have in common is they enrich themselves and their families - their tribe - even as the country they govern grows steadily poorer and more desperate. They take kickbacks from businesses and from other dictators they use the official functions of their government to funnel cash to themselves they don't bother to hide the fruits of this they live in garish mansions with big Lawns far from the teeming cities even as their own citizens languish in growing poverty in some cases literally living in tents on the street.
So they don't really hide it - it's all pretty blatant and ordinary people resent it of course they do and want to be dictators know they resent it but they don't care there's nothing the population can do about it in a dictatorship it's no longer possible to fight Injustice in a system like that.
People can't gather in large numbers to protest the rule of the dictator.
If they try that they'll be arrested by a state Security Services even years after the (04:55) fact a visit for men in body armor at The Breakfast Table that happens and if citizens persist in believing they can gather in groups to protest they may be shot to death a bullet to the throat and then just to make the humiliation complete to make the lesson gin clear to everyone else watching their relatives can be arrested for daring to complain that their children were killed for complaining.
That actually happens in some places ask Ashli Babbitt's mother. Here she is in handcuffs foreign 's mother much less like poor Ashley Babbitt she's dead now that's the message you'll want to be dictator would send and by the way it's not just public protest that would be banned in a dictatorship you wouldn't be allowed to complain from your own home.
Unauthorized opinions expressed on the internet would be censored. Go too far press too deep tell too much truth and they'll just erase your opinions. They have no choice really it's a matter as they say of trust and safety, you must trust the leader or else you will jeopardize his safety, not that you really can jeopardize his safety at this point the leader has nuclear weapons and you don't he'll remind you of that from time to time
In any case you're in the process of being disarmed anyway along with everyone else who has shown questionable loyalty to the leader those who support the regime can keep their weapons and use them freely including on public transportation. That's a core Civil Right for them but for those who dissent from the program self-defense is an unaffordable privilege turn in your guns.
Mr & Mrs peaceful opposition you're a danger to society and We Know Who You Are and in fact the wannabe dictator does know who they are because he knows everything technology has made him All-Seeing.
A report in Wired Magazine just this week revealed that the highly non-dictatorial by demonstration is busy tracking the phones of millions of Americans without their knowledge and without bothering to get a warrant and at the same time the same non-dictatorial Administration is stockpiling a massive Trove of damaging information about these same Americans to be used at some point we are sure for entirely Noble purposes.
So the administration now knows everything: where you spend your days, who you talk to, what you think, your porn habits. Not a big deal the administration already knows what you buy of course because they've leaned on the big Banks to turn over your confidential credit card information not because anyone here is a wannabe dictator to be clear but just because it's nice to have that information just in case in the words of the Fox News PR department a situation arises that needs to be quote addressed.
It's all totally normal it's not a dictatorship okay.
But in the end the main reason you know Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator is because he just does not fit the profile.
As a man dictators have that look you know one when you see one. Dictators build Cults of personality around themselves and they use those called to deny the glaringly obvious.
In his later years named just one example North Korean dictator Kim Il-sung developed an enormous baseball-sized tumor on the back of his neck it was huge it was grotesque it was right there you couldn't ignore it you couldn't possibly not see it but in North Korea State media did ignore it - they pretended it didn't exist and so in some important sense it didn't if a tumor grows on a neck but no one acknowledges it is it really there.
Thankfully nothing like that is happening in our country or ever will .
If Joe Biden never developed some profound physical or medical problem that was obvious to everybody journalists would say something, this is not North Korea.
We don't have state media here if Joe Biden was say incapable of completing a full sentence or mistook his sister for his wife or suddenly started falling down in public for no reason the New York Times would report on that and then get to the bottom of what was actually happening.
That would be its Duty in a free country like ours. It's not like they would cover it up the very idea of a cover-up sounds like a conspiracy theory a dangerous one actually so stop it and by the way if Joe Biden was a wannabe dictator he'd have the family to match - all dictators do.
Saddam Hussein had Uday and Qusay they were princelings who lived above the law indulging their most decadent fantasies with total confidence they would be never held to account by the police. As the sons of a dictator they knew they could do exactly what they wanted and so that's what they did.
There's no one like that around Joe Biden - he doesn't have weird sex scandals at the heart of his family that no one in the media will ever talk about; he doesn't have a near-do-well former nightclub-owning brother who's made a living for 30 years by being related to him.
Not at all that's dictator stuff.
Joe Biden doesn't award ridiculous inflated titles to his relatives that the media are then required to take seriously; he doesn't call people Doctor who didn't go to medical school and then force you to nod along like it's real when everyone knows it isn't - Nikolai chesco did that with his wife Elena.
Joe Biden would never do that.
Notice Joe Biden dressed like a dictator he doesn't do photo ops and mirrored sunglasses driving a sports car to convince you that he isn't frail and senile; but instead powerful, virile and wise, that's just not his style.
If Joe Biden was a dictator he'd be wearing epaulets and carrying a tasseled riding crop and he isn't yet so calm down if he was a dictator Biden's speeches would look like Nuremberg rallies a blood red backdrop armed Soldiers by his side screaming about crushing his eternal enemies honestly Biden did come close to that one time last September at a speech in Philadelphia but it wasn't in any sense dictatorially.
It was necessary as MSNBC assures at the time quote Biden aimed to showcase his faith in the military apparatus - in its ability to back the Democratic order see it was about democracy not dictatorship, no cause for alarm, he is not a dictator.
A dictator would stockpile ammunition for his own bureaucrats including his tax collectors; he'd redefine the legal code to make disloyalty to the regime the most serious crime.
He claimed dominion over the most intimate parts of his citizens lives - he defined what attitudes they were allowed to have about sex and religion and how to raise their families.
He would even in his final grandiose stage of dictatorship claim ownership of their children and Joe Biden wouldn't do that and to prove he would never do that Biden just this week released this video: "These are our kids these are our neighbors not somebody else's kids they're all our kids and our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft.
BIDEN: It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country, LGBTQ Americans, especially children you're loved you're heard and this Administration has your back.
See Joe Biden isn't saying your children belong to him like a dictator would he's saying something very different from that he's saying America's children are quote our children not his alone ours. You share your children with Joe Biden evenly right down the middle with alternating weekends you've got joint custody with Joe Biden and you can thank heaven that you do.
A nation is like a family every family has a head a father that's Joe Biden our nation's father and this ladies and gentlemen is now his Fatherland just don't call it a dictatorship or we'll have to issue a statement disavowing you.