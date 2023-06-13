Trump: On November 5, 2024 Justice Will Be Done

"Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country...A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges...This is called election interference."
"I had every right to have these documents," Trump said. "The prosecutor in the case, I will call it our case, is a thug. I've named him Deranged Jack Smith."
"The horrific violations of my rights by Crooked Joe Biden's weaponized Department of Injustice are unthinkable," Trump said. "This day will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will be forever remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country but perhaps even more importantly the president who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists tried to destroy American democracy."
"I'm not the one who thinks I'm above the law, I’m the one that followed the law. I'm the only one... I'm the one that followed the law! It's Joe Biden and his corrupt Department of Injustice who think they are above the law."
"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom...They are not coming after me. They are coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I will never be moving."
Trump said when he is elected: "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family."
“On November 5th, 2024, justice will be done. We will take back our country and we will Make America Great Again!”
"I didn’t do anything wrong. The Presidential Records Act is not even a criminal event, there is no criminality here, it’s ridiculous. They're using it as election interference, to get elected," Trump said in a radio interview Monday night.
