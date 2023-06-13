Back to Videos

Trump: On November 5, 2024 Justice Will Be Done

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date June 13, 2023
President Trump spoke Tuesday night from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey after pleading not guilty to federal charges for mishandling classified documents.

"Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country...A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges...This is called election interference."

"I had every right to have these documents," Trump said. "The prosecutor in the case, I will call it our case, is a thug. I've named him Deranged Jack Smith."


"The horrific violations of my rights by Crooked Joe Biden's weaponized Department of Injustice are unthinkable," Trump said. "This day will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will be forever remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country but perhaps even more importantly the president who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists tried to destroy American democracy."

"I'm not the one who thinks I'm above the law, I’m the one that followed the law. I'm the only one... I'm the one that followed the law! It's Joe Biden and his corrupt Department of Injustice who think they are above the law."

"Joe Biden will be forever remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country but perhaps as the president who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists tried to destroy American democracy," Trump said.

"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom...They are not coming after me. They are coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I will never be moving."

Trump said when he is elected: "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family."

“On November 5th, 2024, justice will be done. We will take back our country and we will Make America Great Again!”

"I didn’t do anything wrong. The Presidential Records Act is not even a criminal event, there is no criminality here, it’s ridiculous. They're using it as election interference, to get elected," Trump said in a radio interview Monday night.

Recommended
Vivek Ramaswamy Outside Trump Indictment Courthouse: Every 2024 Candidate Should Vow To Pardon Donald Trump
Vivek Ramaswamy Outside Trump Indictment Courthouse: Every 2024 Candidate Should Vow To Pardon Donald Trump June 13, 2023

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy makes this offer to every other candidate in the race: pledge to pardon Donald Trump if they are elected. "We need to declare independence from our donor class in the Republican Party... If you're not going to pardon Donald Trump in January 2025,...

Trump Vows Retaliation: \
Trump Vows Retaliation: "They've Opened Up Pandora's Box," "See What Happens" June 13, 2023

Former President Trump told "The Howie Carr Show" Monday night before attending his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday that his prosecution has "opened Pandora's box" when it comes to political investigations. "That whole thing is now open because of what they did," Trump...

Tucker Carlson: Trump Is The One Guy Who Could Be President Who Dissents From Washington\'s War Agenda
Tucker Carlson: Trump Is The One Guy Who Could Be President Who Dissents From Washington's War Agenda June 13, 2023

Tucker Carlson delivered a monologue on former President Donald Trump and the war agenda in Washington in his monologue on the third episode of 'Tucker on Twitter.' TUCKER CARLSON: If you have a few days this summer take a road trip and see for yourself. Drive 500 miles in any direction and then...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site