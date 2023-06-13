Tucker Carlson: Trump Is The One Guy Who Could Be President Who Dissents From Washington's War Agenda

Tucker Carlson delivered a monologue on former President Donald Trump and the war agenda in Washington in his monologue on the third episode of 'Tucker on Twitter.'
TUCKER CARLSON: If you have a few days this summer take a road trip and see for yourself. Drive 500 miles in any direction and then come home. How are things looking? Well they should look great. The federal government spent $6.5 trillion dollars last year. That's more than any government has ever spent ever. So at the very least, you would expect pristine public roads. Oh no. That's not what you see when you drive around this country. There are potholes and jersey barriers everywhere. It looks like Tegucigalpa before the Chinese decided to rebuild the infrastructure of Honduras. We don't have China buying our roads, so they are falling apart.
You would think the people you pass on your road trip would look happy and prosperous. Again, this is a very rich country. But a lot of them don't. Quite a few of them appear to be strung out on drugs. You see them shuffling by shuttered storefronts on small towns.
And you wonder as you see all of this, where did all the money go? It's certainly not here. Well, it's in Washington. It's in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties and in leafy, perfectly-manicured Northwest D.C. And of course a huge chunk of it went to Ukraine, to Zelensky and his friends. Not because you voted for that. You didn't vote to give it to them. You never would. But because Joe Biden and his many allies from Chuck Schumer to Mitch McConnell to Paul Ryan and to every single news anchor on all of television, all of them believe that Ukraine -- its borders, its future, its infrastructure are all more important than the town that you live in. They sincerely think that. And it's obvious.
Everyone in power thinks that, except for Donald Trump. Whatever else you say about him, Trump is the one guy with an actual shot of becoming president who dissents from Washington's longstanding pointless war agenda. And for that, that one fact, they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him. And that should upset you more than anything that's happened in American politics in your lifetime. Even if you don't plan to vote for Donald Trump, even if you would die before voting for Donald Trump, which if your right, and a lot of people feel that way, even still the destruction of our democracy which is the right of voters to support any candidate they want -- even candidates that don't want war with Russia -- the destruction of that should keep you up at night.
Yes, Donald Trump is a flawed man but his sins are minor compared to those of his persecutors. In this life, we don't get to choose our martyrs. We can only choose our principles and America's are at stake.