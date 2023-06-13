Morgan Ortagus: Like Israeli PM Netanyahu Who Was Indicted and Reelected, Trump May Be Following Similar Path In U.S.

Former Trump State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus compared President Trump to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, on FNC's "Special Report" panel Tuesday night.
MORGAN ORTAGUS: If you look at what Senator Graham said on the Sunday shows, he talked about how Hillary Clinton and their team destroyed subpoenaed evidence, and we have obviously been through that Clinton investigation.
What about the former Bill Clinton investigation as well? Remember, we found audiotapes in his sock drawer of conversations between former President Clinton that were military deliberations, conversations that were national security-related with former heads of states, current heads of state at the time. So everyone's hands are sort of dirty here as it relates to former presidents and vice presidents.
I don't think we can keep saying enough how unprecedented it is not just to indict a former president of the United States, but the leading opposition candidate, and at some point, I think the Biden administration is going to have to answer for that because it is Biden's DOJ. It's his attorney general that has signed off on this, and of course, on the political side, I like to remind everybody, everyone thinks it's doom and gloom in a general election.
And I would remind people, who is the sitting prime minister of Israel? Bibi Netanyahu, who was indicted, but ultimately the voters in Israel said it's better in Israel, it's safer in Israel, we have a better life in Israel under Netanyahu.
To me, that is the case that Trump's team should be making both in the primary and the general, that we're looking at potentially World War III, if you look at the rhetoric, the extreme rhetoric coming out of the Chinese Communist Party just today the "Wall Street Journal" detailed, we're looking at a military confrontation with China, do you want somebody looking fit for a nursing home or someone who is ready to lead?