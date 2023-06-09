Subscribe
Is CNN in a Tailspin? Pence and Christie Announce, and RFK Jr. Visits the Southern Border
Andy Walworth
On Date June 9, 2023
Emily Jashinsky, culture editor of The Federalist news site, White House correspondent Phil Wegmann, and RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan join Andrew Walworth on today's RCP Takeaway.
Related Topics:
CNN
,
Christ Licht
,
Chris Christie
,
Mike Pence
,
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
,
New Hampshire
