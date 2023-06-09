Back to Podcasts

Is CNN in a Tailspin? Pence and Christie Announce, and RFK Jr. Visits the Southern Border

|
Posted By Andy Walworth
On Date June 9, 2023
Emily Jashinsky, culture editor of The Federalist news site, White House correspondent Phil Wegmann, and RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan join Andrew Walworth on today's RCP Takeaway.
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site