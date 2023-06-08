Tucker Carlson: What Is White Supremacy? "When A Crime Has No Definition Anybody Can Be Guilty Of It"

TUCKER CARLSON: Of course everybody at Instagram, in fact, everyone everywhere in authority will still claim to think that child molestation is bad but the tone has changed unmistakably. When they say it is bad they mean in an abstract way. Bad like a civil war in central Africa is bad. You wouldn't prefer it but there are reasons that it happens. That's why we now refer to pedophiles as minor-attracted persons (MAP) because, honestly, who can judge? These people are a sexual minority so pause before you attack them. And in case it's not like pedophiles are barging into the Capitol Building to sit in Nancy Pelosi's chair or asking uncomfortable questions about the last election. For miscreants like that, no punishment too harsh.



So far this month the FBI's Washington Field Office has issued 11 press releases. 10 out of 11 have been about January 6th. Keep in mind that January 6th happened more than 2 and a half years ago. Now you know why the feds were ignoring kid-touchers on Instagram, they're too busy to respond. They have much more important things to do like finding white supremacists. White supremacists are America's new child molesters. We've got zero tolerance for white supremacists because no one threatens the life of this country more than they do. Here's Joe Biden making that very clear last month:



[VIDEO: President Biden delivers commencement address to Howard University, May 2023]



White supremacy is the most dangerous threat to the American homeland. Joe Biden just told us that. It's more dangerous than a nuclear war with Russia. It's more dangerous than the threat of the Mexican drug cartels who already killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and are now in control of swaths of our southwestern states. White supremacy is that bad, Joe Biden says. In fact, it's worse.



But what is it? That's the question. Can anyone in authority actually define white supremacy? What is it? Is white supremacy liking white people too much? If so, that's going to put those of us with white children in a pretty tough spot. Or is white supremacy something much more obviously bad like trying to expel all non-whites from America to create some sort of ethnostate? If that's Joe Biden's definition, what exactly is the scope of this threat? How many people are currently working on this "American White Ethnostate Project" and what are the chances they are going to pull it off? Our guess is not very many and precisely zero, but we can't say for sure because no one has shown us the numbers.



These are not rhetorical questions. When the President of the United States describes something as the worst possible crime that Americans can commit you have a right to know what that crime is. You used to have that right. Under pre-revolutionary legal code, before George Floyd, questions like these were easy to answer. A crime was defined as something that an elected legislature had explicitly banned, usually an act that hurt somebody else. In America, crimes are described precisely with words and English and then preserved in books which you can read yourself. If you ever wondered if you were committing a crime, you can just look it up. You can know for sure whether you are a criminal. Now you can't. Needless to say that is the point. The exercise is to keep you off-balanced, to keep you afraid.



When no one is willing to define the offense, you can't be sure whether or not you are committing it. You could be accused at any time and have everything taken from you, you live in fear. Remember this guy?



[VIDEO OF MAN FALSELY ACCUSED OF USING "WHITE SUPREMACIST" GESTURE]



What that man did was so offensive, as you just saw, the local news had to blur the photograph of his hand. He was fired from his job, his life was destroyed for cracking his knuckles. He didn't know that cracking his knuckles was racist in his defense but then nobody did until poor Emmanuel Cafferty was unwise enough to crack them.



When a crime has no definition anybody can be guilty of it. It's hard to relax in a country like that. The old system was better. Government operated on the basis of laws, not amorphous moral terror. Politicians couldn't accuse you of something they couldn't define. The legal code was straightforward; child molestation was a crime, having unfashionable opinions was not.



Outside of the public sphere, the population mostly governed itself as it does in every society and you used taboos to do it. You knew what was allowed and what wasn't because the rules didn't change very often. The taboos were organic. They derived from collective experience and instinct, the two most reliable guides to life. They evolved for a reason. They still do. Our job at this point is to protect them despite the hectoring, the non-stop hectoring from the people in charge. You know the outlines of right and wrong. You were born knowing them. So don't let them talk you out of what you can smell. Don't let them rationalize away you're intuitive moral sense. Cling to your taboos like your life depends on it. Because it does. Cherish and protect them like family heirlooms. That's exactly what they are.

