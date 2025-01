Back to Videos Mollie Hemingway: Biden Doesn't Need To Campaign, Elections Are Now A Ballot Harvesting Operation For Democrats |

FOX News contributor and "The Federalist" editor Mollie Hemingway on Thursday said people still believe we have conventional elections and expect a charismatic candidate to campaign whereas the reality is elections have become about ballot harvesting and getting "ballots associated with named individuals into the ballot box."



"A lot of people thought he was too old to run for his first term and it didn't end up being a huge problem," Hemingway said on FOX News. "In large part because we no longer run elections the same way and Democrats have done a very good job of making sure that regardless of what the opinion is of the people, that they get ballots from the appropriate people into the ballot box. He could do that again. Remember, he was completely in his basement as they said during the last campaign. He was not out there communicating with voters. He was not out there engaging with people and it was no barrier to his election."





"That's true, he has problems with his favorabilities, in a conventional election situation," Hemingway said. "We don't really have conventional elections anymore. I think people are thinking to decades ago, when you would have like a charismatic leader holding big rallies and that would signify interest in the American people, but as you move to just a ballot harvesting operation which Democrats have invested quite a bit in for decades, it matters less and less whether people are actually with you and more about whether they can get ballots associated with named individuals into the ballot box. That's what Democrats are going to want, the Biden operation, even if they don't want him to say too much on stage."

