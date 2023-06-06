Tucker Carlson: We Live In Ignorance, Our Leaders Classify Documents So We Can't Possibly Know What They're Doing

Tucker Carlson made his premiere on Twitter on Tuesday with a monologue addressing the Ukraine-Russia war, UFOs, and political ignorance in America.
TUCKER CARLSON: This morning, it looks like somebody blew up the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine. The rushing wall of water wiped out entire villages, destroyed a critical hydropower plant, and, as of tonight, puts the largest nuclear reactor in Europe in danger of melting down.
So, if this was intentional, it was not a military tactic, it was an act of terrorism. The question is, who did it? Well, let's see. The Kakhovka Dam was effectively Russian. It was built by the Russian government and currently sits in Russian-controlled territory. The dam's reservoir supplies water to Crimea, which has been for the past 240 years home of the Russian Black Sea fleet. Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more. And for precisely that reason, the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it.
In December, "The Washington Post" quoted a Ukrainian general saying his men had fired American-made rockets at the dam's flood gate as a test strike. So really once the facts start coming it becomes much less of a mystery of what may have happened to the dam. Any fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up. Just as you would have assumed they blew up Nordstream, the Russian natural gas line, last fall. In fact, the Ukrainians did do that as we now know. It's not like Vladimir Putin is anxious to wage war on himself. Oh, but that is where you are wrong Mr. and Mrs. Cable News Consumer. Vladimir Putin is exactly that sort of man. The sort of man that would shoot himself to death to annoy you.
We know this from the American media, which wasted no time this morning in accusing the Russians of sabotaging their own infrastructure. Bill Kristol, the man that once told us Saddam Hussein was responsible for 9/11, immediately denounced Putin as a war criminal and even more savagely compared him to Donald Trump. The rest of the pundit class made similar, clearly coordinated noises. Putin did it! Putin did it! And the reasoning was simple: Putin is evil and evil people do evil things purely for the dark joy of being evil. In this specific case, Putin attacked himself which is the most evil thing you can do and therefore perfectly in character for a man that evil. That was their explanation.
No one who's paid to cover these things seemed to entertain even the possibility it could have been the Ukrainians who did it. No chance of that. Ukraine, as you may have heard, is led by a man called [Volodymyr] Zelensky, and we can say for a dead-certain fact that he was not involved. He couldn't have been. Zelensky is too decent for terrorism.
Now you see him on television it is true you might form a different impression. Sweaty and ratlike. A comedian turned oligarch. A persecutor of Christians. A friend of BlackRock. But don't believe your own eyes. Actually, Mr. Zelensky is a very good man. The best really. As George W. Bush once noted, he is our generation's Winston Churchill. Of all the people in the world, our shifty dead-eyed Ukrainian friend in the track suit is uniquely incapable of blowing up a dam. He's literally a living saint. A man in whom there is no sin. That's why Lindsey Graham is so attracted to him. They are just two good people, hanging out together being good. And like all good people, when they meet in person they spend a lot of time talking about killing people and laughing like friends do.
[VIDEO]
The Russians are dying it's the best money we've ever spent, Graham says. A smile spreads across his thin, quivering lips as he forms the words. He looks like a starving man surveying a breakfast buffet. The aroma of death has aroused Lindsey Graham. Thanks so much, replies Zelensky. He feels the same way. See, there's nothing dark here! There are just two middle-aged guys celebrating the killing of a population.
...
On the front page of the "The New York Times" website this morning there were 5 stories about Ukraine, as well as 4 stories apiece about Donald Trump, trans people, and climate change. The usual lineup. There was nothing at all about how an alien species is flying hypersonic aircraft over our cities. Not one word.
So if you are wondering why our country seems so dysfunctional this is a big part of the reason. Nobody knows what's happening. A small group of people control access to all relevant information and the rest of us don't know. We're allowed to yap all we want about racism, but go ahead and talk about something that really matters and see what happens. If you keep it up, they'll make you be quiet. Trust us. That's how they maintain control.
When Western tourists first started traveling in large numbers to the Soviet Union in the early 1970s, they found that many Russians had a completely warped understanding of the United States. They thought that Americans lived in grinding poverty in a state of perpetual race war and were desperate to flee to freedom and prosperity in the Eastern Bloc. They thought this because that is what they had been told. They had no way to know otherwise. The few Russians that understood what was really going on in the rest of the world had learned about it by listening to short-wave radio broadcasts, sometimes under the covers so the neighbors wouldn't hear.
50 years later, it is bewildering to consider the ironies here. We're the ones that live in ignorance now. The U.S. government has managed to classify billions of so-called public documents. So at this point, we can't possibly know what our leaders are doing -- we're not allowed to know. By definition, that is not a democracy yet it is fine with the media. Secrecy is a powerful tool of control. 'Stop asking how we got so rich! Here's another story about racism. Go eat each other!' That's the program. That's how most of us now live in the United States: manipulated by lies, silenced by taboos. It is unhealthy and it is dehumanizing and we're tired of it.
As of today, we have come to Twitter which we hope will be the short-wave radio under the blankets. We're told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we'll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here. We'll be back with much more very soon.