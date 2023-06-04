Back to Videos

Vivek Ramaswamy: "America First" Agenda Doesn't "Belong To Trump," You Can Only Be An Outsider Once

Posted By Tim Hains
Date June 4, 2023
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy makes his case on ABC's "This Week."


VIVEK RAMASWAMY: First of all, we’ve actually studied this. In June of 2015, Donald Trump was polling at 4 percent in eighth place. I'm happy to say that we’re ahead of that and I think we’re going to take that same trajectory.

I'm the outsider in this race. I think you get to be an outsider once. I'm the first millennial ever to run for the GOP nomination for U.S. president. And I'm actually leading us to something. Too long many other conservatives have been running from something. I'm running to something. What it actually means to be an American.

I'm an America first conservative, but I believe that to put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. And I'm seeing the base across this country hungry for that message. And that’s how we’re going to win.

RADDATZ: And then speaking of that base, you would have to convince hard core Trump voters to come over to you. How do you do that? How do you walk that fine line?

RAMASWAMY: I'm very clear with audiences, I said this to audiences in Iowa just this last week, America first does not belong to Trump. It doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to the people of this country. And I think we take that agenda even further if we’re doing it based on first principles and moral authority, as Reagan did, rather than on vengeance and grievance. And that’s what I’m bringing to this race.

What affects the lives of Americans here on American soil? Where are there military threats? Where are there threats to life here in the United States? I think the border crisis. Two hundred Americans dying per day from the fentanyl crisis, 50 times the number that died on 9/11. That’s an American interest.

Semiconductor security. That’s an American interest, which is why Taiwan matters in a way that Ukraine doesn’t. But I believe in America first principles, as George Washington did, by the way, avoiding foreign entanglements when unnecessary unless they’re essential for American interests. I share the George Washington vision of America first.
