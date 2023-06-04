RFK Jr.: Biden Is Using Ukrainians For Neocon Political Machinations

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: We have a Monroe Doctrine that we've enforced for hundreds of years that says no other major power can put any military equipment in our hemisphere. Meanwhile, we've never been invaded.
The Russians have been invaded three times through Ukraine, the last time they were invaded during World War Two, they were invaded through the Ukraine and one out of every seven Russians was killed. 13% of the population.
Russia was leveled. My uncle in 1963 gave his most important speech, the American University speech, and in that speech, he tried to do what I'm doing right now. He told America, it was a speech to the American people saying you've got to put yourself in the shoes of the Russians and understand how they have a worldview. You have to put yourself in the shoes of your adversary, and he went through this history of the suffering that Russia had endured during World War Two and explained why it would want to have a legitimate claim to protect its borders.
And Ukraine today is a victim of U.S. aggression... because our government has admitted, President Biden has admitted that this, the old neocon asperation, this war is about getting rid of Putin, and [Biden's] Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acknowledged in April 2022 that... the U.S. purpose of engaging this war is to exhaust and degrade the Russian army so they're incapable of fighting anywhere else in the world. So that is our objective in this war. And it is a proxy war that is using the bodies of the flower of Ukrainian youth, putting them into an abattoir where they are being mercilessly killed.
They aren't even admitting this, the Pentagon isn't admitting this. The Ukrainian government doesn't admit it. They have lost over 300,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Ukrainians are trying to leave Ukraine, and it is now illegal to leave Ukraine if you['re below 55 years of age and male.
And they've killed 14,000 civilians, there's 60% unemployment, the infrastructure of the county has been destroyed for U.S. geopolitical machinations. And it is just not right.
The Russians are killing Ukrainians at a rate of probably around 7-1. They have a 10-1 artillery advantage. We've killed between 30,000 to 100,000 Russians, which isn't something to be happy about either. None of this is stuff that we should be doing if we really wanted peace.
This is a war where Ukraine has been made a victim, not just by the Russians, but by the United States government.
