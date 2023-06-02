Megyn Kelly: I'm Done With The Trans Pronoun Charade, I Didn't See The Harm

MEGYN KELLY: I for one will not be celebrating this dishonesty. In fact, I'm in a very different place when it comes to this entire issue.



And that is the subject of today's opening - Why I'm done with preferred pronouns...



I was an early proponent of using preferred pronouns as far back as the early 2000's. Of saying "she" when I knew the truth was "he." It seemed harmless and I had no wish to cause offense. Trans people were tortured enough, it seemed to me, by nature of their dysphoria and society's disdain for them in general. So I complied. I went along with it.



I didn't see the harm.



By 2016 we were debating bills to stop trans access to certain bathrooms which I covered from the news desk, siding with the trans community. How does it affect our lives as women if here or there a trans person uses a stall in our bathroom? These people aren't bothering anyone - why wouldn't we accommodate them?



I didn't see the harm.



In 2018 while at NBC, I hosted shows on trans people, one of which had a segment on "trans kids."

I led the audience in cheering for them, encouraging them to own who they are.



I used approved terms like "gender affirming care" for medicinal gender manipulations, "cis" to refer to natural born women and men, "assigned male at birth" instead of "born male."



I smiled and listened politely as a guest told me "gender is just a social construct."



I wanted to be supportive of those who were suffering. I would use this more evolved language.

I didn't see the harm.



By the time we began The Megyn Kelly Show podcast in September 2020, the warning signs were everywhere.



Abigail Shrier had written her beautiful and immensely important book, "Irreversible Damage," documenting the social contagion sweeping teenage and adolescent girls - a group that, traditionally, had very few members claiming gender dysphoria but was quickly on its way to having more than any other.



Teenage girls in Connecticut were losing on the track to males –

runners who had raced as boys the year before, then simply declared themselves female and dominated their new competitors.



I had the female runners on the show, along with a trans medical physicist who was also a former athlete to explain the advantages to trans athletes, especially post-puberty.



When I slipped and said the trans girls were "biological males," this person told me that was offensive.

I explained that it was an attempt at clarity but began to re-think the language policing. Why did I have to deny reality in order to be polite? What I said was true and not offered to offend. But I wanted to be respectful.



Was there any harm?

.....



It is beyond time to stand up to the trans lobby that means to deprive women of their spaces and rights. To the men who pose as trans women to gain access to places like sorority houses only to exploit the women strong-armed into welcoming them.



To the men who grow their hair long, throw on a dress, pop on their TikTok filter and then threaten to kill us if we object to them coming into our private spaces.



To the mutilation of our children by money-driven doctors and the rape of our imprisoned sisters and the theft of our medals and opportunities to win.



How can we stand up to any of this if we are complicit? How can we fight for facts if we participate in this fiction that a man *can* become a woman, that "transitioning" is possible.

And then we try to say no, "she" cannot come into our locker rooms or bathrooms or swimming lanes or sororities?



We try to say no, Target, "she" can buy "her" bathing suit with the extra fabric to hide "her penis" in some other store? It doesn't make sense.



Because it isn't true. And we know it's not true. And to pretend that it is true is to foster a lie that's hurting too many people - almost all of them, girls. Women and girls.



They say pronouns are a gateway drug. They open the door to these lies that lead to real harm to real females. They're a clever rhetorical trick that forces you to cede the argument about women's spaces before you've even spoken one word of substance.



People with genuine gender dysphoria can lobby to create their own spaces - I will support them. To create open categories in sport. I will support them.



The answer, in the interim is not: women lose. Girls get hurt. Females learn to turn off their innate sense of danger. Of fairness. Of the joy of spending time with only women.



Kids, too, can grow to adulthood and do what they want with their bodies. I will have empathy for them. I would never bully them. But children should not be subjected to these dangerous interventions in school or at the hands of so-called medical professionals.



The facilities that allow it must be stopped or shut down.



For these reasons, I have resolved to base my conversations around gender on the same tenets that already govern my life: truth and reality. I will not use preferred pronouns, a decision motivated by a growing alarm over women's rights and the safety of children.



I will speak to a trans person kindly and with empathy.



In their presence I will likely try to avoid pronouns altogether as I have no wish to intentionally provoke or upset anyone.



But I will not take this gateway drug anymore. Because I have a daughter. Because I am a woman - an adult human female.



Because for far too long, I failed to see the harm and therefore helped cause it.



To the women and men who helped open my eyes, thank you.

