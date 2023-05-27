Stephen Miller: "This Election Is Fundamentally Going To Be About Ballot Operations"

WATTERS: We bring in Stephen Miller. He's the founder of America First Legal. Stephen, you just heard Dan say that former president might drop out if he loses Iowa. Do you see that happening?



STEPHEN MILLER, AMERICA FIRST LEGAL FOUNDER: Well, that's not going to happen. Also, it's the first time I've ever heard the term proto incompetence. So that's one to add to my glossary.



But the reality is Jesse, the real tragedy here, I think a lot of people watching will agree with me on this is that we're going to burn hundreds and millions of dollars here in a primary that we need to be spending, ballot harvesting. In other words, the money was going to be wasted, trying to take down Donald Trump from all corners should instead be spent registering voters, going to low propensity households, developing a ballot harvesting map, hiring and paying canvassers all the things that the Left is going to do for month-after-month-after-month, while instead we're playing get Trump. I think it's sad. It's really unfortunate.



WATTERS: Do the Republicans have a ballot harvesting strategy? I haven't really heard one yet.



MILLER: No, they don't, they have a run hundreds of millions of dollars of ads, trying to take down Trump's strategy, which is going to be a completely self-defeating proposition. And what's going to happen is come the convention time, when you're going to have the Democrats who will have built a doubly triply quadruply effective operation, and Republicans will have bled themselves dry, running it yet another year of attack ads against Donald Trump.



This election is fundamentally going to be about ballot operations. Donald Trump's ahead of the RCP averages, he's ahead in the opinion polls, he's ahead in a face off against Joe Biden. Where it is going to come down to is going out and doing the hard work of going door-to-door and canvassing and going to those households that are low propensity, but high lean and collecting those ballots, that will costs hundreds of millions of dollars, but instead, rich donors in Wall Street and in Florida are going to dump into attack ads, who will get rich, consultants and who will lose out the American people, and it's entirely avoidable. And it's frankly, it's sad as someone who cares about the country. It's sad to watch.



WATTERS: Yes, the consultants are going to get rich, there's no doubt about that. But what's the alternative? And what is Ron DeSantis just going to -- just back out next week and tell all of his donors to just start building ground games and support Trump instead?



MILLER: Well, President Trump, as we know, there's two terms that you can have, he's already served one term. So the obvious thing to do, the obvious thing that would have been done from the start would be to say, let's rally around the man that the Deep State has been coming after for seven years that they are trying to throw in jail for defending us, a man who fought for us so hard, they're literally trying to incarcerate him. Let's rally around our man and let's finish this fight. Let's finish it.



Let me give some cold stark reality to people watching tonight. You know what happens to the man that wins the nomination and then wins the presidency come December, come January. You meet with your intelligence agencies, you meet with the DOD, you meet with the law enforcement agencies, and you come away with a very clear message. If you let us do our thing, we'll leave you alone. But if you challenge our agenda, we will destroy you and the ones you love.



Donald Trump is the only man that people know has crossed that Rubicon, burned the ships to cinders. There's no going back. There's only finishing the job. Who else is going to be briefed, being given that clear message, you screw with our Ukraine plans, you screw with our Middle East plans, you screw with our trade plans, you screw with our Korea plans, and it's over for you. Who else is going to say, oh, yes, I'm going to cross the deep state. I'm going to cross the FBI. I'm going to cross the DOJ. I'm going to cross the CIA. Who else is going to do that, Jesse? Donald Trump has only one option and he knows it and he says it all the time, which is to get in there and bring this thing home.

