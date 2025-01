Back to Videos Steve Forbes: Biden Will Not Be The 2024 Democratic Nominee |

Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes on Friday said President Joe Biden will not be the Democratic party nominee for president in November 2024.



"I think what's happening with the economy, even though it's not officially in a recession, it's sort of the economic equivalent of walking pneumonia," Forbes said on FOX News. "Not enough to put you in bed yet, but just dragging you down, draining the energy. I think there is economy fatigue, one thing after another. So, inflation has come down a little bit. Prices are still going up. Wages aren't going up fast enough."



"There's a feeling the country is adrift," Forbes continued. "These whole negotiations on the debt ceiling, my goodness! They can't control spending even though it's $2 trillion higher than it was a couple of years ago. People just throw up their hands and say these people are out of control."





"I think that's why next year Joe Biden will not be the Democratic Party nominee," Forbes predicted. "Because the economy — yeah, they can sweep the Hunter stuff away — but that has a stench out there. So you have a poor economy, you have a president people feel is not up to the job anymore, certainly not for the next four years. So I don't know what the scenario is going to be, but they cannot have him running in November of 2024."