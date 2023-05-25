Back to Podcasts

Does Ron DeSantis' Twitter Failure Matter and Is It Time to Take the Debt Ceiling Seriously?

Posted By Andy Walworth
On Date May 25, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon and White House correspondent Phil Wegmann join Andrew Walworth on today's RCP Takeaway podcast.
