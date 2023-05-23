KT McFarland: We Now Have Hard Evidence Of Election Interference By Intel Agencies In 2016 And 2020

K.T. MCFARLAND: Well, I knew because I was a victim of it. When the Mueller investigation and the FBI came after me in the early days of the Trump administration, they knew I hadn't committed any crime but that didn't matter. They just wanted to go after anybody associated with President Trump in hopes they could break them or get them to lie, or at a minimum bankrupt them.



But I think, as I take a step back, and it's not just about me, it's not just about President Trump, what is it about?



We now have black-and-white evidence that the FBI interfered in the 2016 election. And then when they failed to get their candidate elected, Hillary Clinton, they set out to destroy the Trump administration.



So then go back up to 2020. This time, it was the CIA that got involved in the 2020 election with those 51 former intel agents who talked about the Hunter Biden laptop as "total Russian disinformation."



So they've gotten away with it for two elections. They will for sure get away with it -- try and get away with it in 2024, right? Because there are no consequences. The difference is in 2024, the evidence is there. We now have the Durham investigation and all the Congressional investigations.



There is now hard evidence that there was election interference by the U.S. intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice. Those individuals have got to be terrified. Those individuals have to be terrified that a Republican president comes in in the 2024 election, with a Republican Attorney General, and investigates them and charges them with all of the crimes they have committed over the last eight years.



MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, we'll see if you're right. There are questions about these elections because of this interference. Do you think there will be election interference in 2024?



K.T. MCFARLAND: Take it to the bank. They will absolutely interfere in 2024. We're not sure how but they will absolutely interfere, not only because they're not going to like whoever the Republican candidate is, but to protect their own hides.



That's why they were talking to their own people, and the whistleblower brought this up, they were told "Don't put anything on paper, just tell us orally." They knew they were doing stuff wrong. They knew they were going to be liable for prosecution.



MARIA BARTIROMO: Yeah, it's too bad. I wish the media were more curious about all of this. Unfortunately, the media takes the narrative of the Democratic Party and runs with it and then tries to cancel anybody who's not on board.



K.T. MCFARLAND: Well, they're in the same position. They can't possibly admit they were wrong because that undercuts their whole reason for being. So they're going to continue to have this fake narrative and continue to cover up and pretend that nothing bad went on.



They're all in it together. This is what the terrible thing is. These people are selling us out. Not only to foreign leaders, but they are interfering in our elections. They are tearing up the Constitution. Why? Because they want to protect their jobs and protect their ratings.



I never thought I would be this upset about how anybody in the government was performing, but this is just a gut punch to the American people.



