Back to Videos

Kevin Roberts: The FBI Needs To Be Started Over From Scratch And Rebuilt

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date May 21, 2023
Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said the Durham report shows the FBI needs to be "started over from scratch and rebuilt" because it has become a "political weapon," during this week's "FOX News Sunday" panel:


KEVIN ROBERTS, HERITAGE FOUNDATION: I would say regardless of what someone thinks about President Trump politically, if you take a step back and look at the FBI from a policy and ideas point of view, it's clear that it's become politically weaponized.

Ask a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edpa/pr/bucks-county-man-indicted-federal-charges-assaulting-reproductive-healthcare-clinic">Mark Houck in Pennsylvania. Ask the pro-life activist who is being hounded this week, as we sit here, by two FBI agents.

Ask anyone who is a reasonable conservative, and you know this is an agency, and I mean this intentionally as a policy objective, it needs to be started over from scratch and rebuilt.

This is not a law enforcement agency. It's a political weapon.

Recommended
\'FOX News Sunday\' Panel: Corporate Media Dismisses Durham Report, Montana\'s Legal Challenges Banning TikTok
'FOX News Sunday' Panel: Corporate Media Dismisses Durham Report, Montana's Legal Challenges Banning TikTok May 21, 2023

FNC's Shannon Bream hosts "Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz, Susan Page of USA Today, FNC's Juan Williams, and Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, for a panel discussion about the mainstream media's disinterest special counsel Durham report on the FBI's Trump-Russia probe.

\'FOX News Sunday\' Panel: DeSantis Looms Over 2024 GOP Primary, Other Candidates Eye Second Place
'FOX News Sunday' Panel: DeSantis Looms Over 2024 GOP Primary, Other Candidates Eye Second Place May 21, 2023

FNC's Shannon Bream hosts "Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz, Susan Page of USA Today, FNC's Juan Williams, and Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, for a panel discussion about the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts: 2024 Republican Primary Race Hasn\'t Even Begun, Iowa Is Wide Open
Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts: 2024 Republican Primary Race Hasn't Even Begun, Iowa Is Wide Open May 21, 2023

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts dismissed the Trump-DeSantis dichotomy during this week's "FOX News Sunday" panel, saying the 2024 Republican Presidential primary is "wide open." KEVIN ROBERTS, HERITAGE FOUNDATION: News flash, the race is wide open. It hasn't even begun yet. I was...

Kevin Roberts: Conservatives Know There is A Difference Between Corporatism And The Free Market
Kevin Roberts: Conservatives Know There is A Difference Between Corporatism And The Free Market May 21, 2023

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said grassroots conservative voters understand the feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Disney Corporation, during this week's "FOX News Sunday" panel. SUSAN PAGE, USA TODAY: Mickey Mouse is tougher than he looks, and I'm not sure this was a...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site