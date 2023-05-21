Kevin Roberts: The FBI Needs To Be Started Over From Scratch And Rebuilt

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said the Durham report shows the FBI needs to be "started over from scratch and rebuilt" because it has become a "political weapon," during this week's "FOX News Sunday" panel
:
KEVIN ROBERTS, HERITAGE FOUNDATION: I would say regardless of what someone thinks about President Trump politically, if you take a step back and look at the FBI from a policy and ideas point of view, it's clear that it's become politically weaponized.
Ask a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edpa/pr/bucks-county-man-indicted-federal-charges-assaulting-reproductive-healthcare-clinic">Mark Houck in Pennsylvania. Ask the pro-life activist who is being hounded this week, as we sit here, by two FBI agents.
Ask anyone who is a reasonable conservative, and you know this is an agency, and I mean this intentionally as a policy objective, it needs to be started over from scratch and rebuilt.
This is not a law enforcement agency. It's a political weapon.