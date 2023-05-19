Back to Podcasts

The Durham Report, Dianne Feinstein's Return to the Senate, and the Rubio Report on Covid Origins

Posted By Andy Walworth
On Date May 19, 2023
Emily Jashinsky of the Federalist, RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and White House correspondent Phil Wegmann join Andrew Walworth on today's RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast.
