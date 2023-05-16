Gutfeld: Given What FBI Did, Why Shouldn't People Be Skeptical of 2020?

GUTFELD: There was a point I made years ago, that if you have people saying that the country will not survive Trump then your moral duty is to cheat, right? You should cheat. Somebody is telling everybody that this person is a modern-day Hitler, it is your duty to do whatever is possible to stop him. In fact, if you actually play by the rules, you are a traitor.



They created a devil that was so big and so vast that they made all actions permissible. They made every institution, as the judge was saying, subject to suspicion. You can bury stories, create hoaxes, you can fund smears. It can go anywhere because this person must be stopped. It's Hitler, an existential threat. Now we are left and none of it is true. So we had a half a decade hoax that infected and undermined every institution because we were made to believe this person is evil.



And then people make fun of people who are skeptical about an election? Why shouldn't they be skeptical about an election when the DOJ and the FBI and the mainstream media and the tech companies and the Chamber of Commerce are all in on the same thing? Why shouldn't the election be called into question, right? Shouldn't a hero try to fix the election? Shouldn't a hero do that? If you're up against Hitler. That's where we ended up.



You can't condemn people for so-called conspiracy theories when you are going around telling everybody this guy was worse than Hitler.





Greg Gutfeld on FNC's "The Five" made the point that the FBI misconduct highlighted in the Durham report is just the tip of the iceberg of a society-wide effort to demonize the former president:Hat tip: