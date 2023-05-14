GOP Rep. Byron Donalds: When Democrats Don't Like A Policy, They Call It Cruel

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Under the Trump administration, we never saw anything like this. We actually had the border under control, it was secure. We're still trying to figure out some side pieces of immigration policy overall because Democrats would never work with us on commonsense immigration policies, where the Democrats have always wanted is this massive surge to the border with no checks at all, no balances at all.



So, the House Republican position is a border security package that would secure the border and it was my position as well, as well as Chairman McCaul’s, that's where we’ll be moving when we went back to the White House in 2024. And I do stress, when.



Now, that being said, what’s happening now is because of Joe Biden’s recklessness. His desire when he became president just to rip up all the Trump era policies that actually had our border secure. And now, they're scrambling to find a solution to the crisis that Joe Biden created.



BREAM: So, Democrats will say, yes, it is true, this administration got rid of those policies, but it’s because they called them cruel and inhumane. They worked but they weren't kind to the people who are coming here. So, what do you say to them? And is there any area where Republicans will compromise when it comes to negotiating over some legislation?



DONALDS: Well, first of all, the Democrats do this all the time. They don't like a policy, they call it cruel.



But what truly is cruel, Shannon, are the young women who are being raped in the journey to our southern border. They’re being raped by the coyotes. They are being raped by the drug cartels. They are being raped by other men who were in their package of people that are moving to the border.



Number two, also inhumane, the fact we've given operational control to the drug cartels under Joe Biden’s administration. The drug cartels are going to make about $13 billion this year, trafficking people to our southern border and then they use Joe Biden’s reckless policy to traffic massive amounts of fentanyl into our country, killing 75,000 Americans per year. That’s inhumane.



When it comes to negotiations with the Democrats on this policy, I say to them very clearly, let's secure the border first. Let's get it done. Let's finish building the wall in doing all the other mechanisms that are crucial for our country's security, and when we have that done, then we can talk about all the immigration policies.



But the left wants to bring out young kids who came in through no fault of their own, quote/unquote, and use that as a poker chip, as a leverage point to say, we don't need to secure the border. That’s insane policy for our country. We can do better.



BREAM: I want to play something that one of your colleagues said in a hearing this week. He says Republicans actually savor the situation at the border. Here’s what Congressman Hank Johnson said about why.



REP. HANK JOHNSON (D-GA): Republicans like to see them lined up at the border, because they know that that’s a stream of labor ready to be exploited. If you could get back to slavery, you would gladly do so.



BREAM: Your response to your colleague?



DONALDS: I don't have no response to Hank on this. Hank also thought Guam was going to tip over. So, that doesn't make any sense at all.



What Republicans want to see is a secure and orderly process at our southern border. You can't have a situation where a group of 30 or 40 migrants just walk up to a border agent, and its border agent because of Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas policy, had to stop their job of actually patrolling the border to start filing paperwork. That's what's happening. And it makes no sense.



Again, the Democrats come up with all this hysteria. They bloviate. They -- frankly, they gaslight the American people, instead of actually doing the job of securing the border. And once again, we see Joe Biden and the Democrats, they have no plan. And when crisis comes, they are flailing about trying to find a solution.



