Robert F. Kennedy Jr: My Campaign, Like The American Revolution, Is A Revolt Against The Corrupt Merger Of State And Corporate Power

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: My grandmother made all 29 of her grandchildren memorize Longfellow's poem, "Listen, my children and you will hear of the midnight ride of Paul Revere. On the 18th of April in '75, hardly a man is still alive who remembers that fateful day and year."



And Paul Revere took off 242 years ago last night, from the old North Church on the North End where my grandmother was born. And he rode out to Concord to alert the countryside, and particularly the Minutemen, that a British troop of 800 men was coming to confiscate their [firearms] and their powder. And those men met the British Army, the largest and most powerful empire in history on the Old North Bridge, 242 years ago today, and they drove them back.



And they chased them in retreat through Concord, Lexington, Lincoln, Arlington, into Cambridge, inflicting terrible casualties. And that was the beginning of the American Revolution.



But really the revolution had started two years before. And it started when the British had passed an oppressive law raising the taxes on tea in New England. And this was a law that the British crown made in collusion with the British East India Company, which the king owned shares in, his ministers owned shares in, and most of the aristocracy owned shares in.



It was their plan to impose the tax on New England merchants but exempt the British East India Company from the tax so that they could undersell everybody and they would make a profit for their shareholders. And of course, the Americans responded by dressing as Wampanoag Indians and boarding the British East India Company's ships, and dumping the tea in the harbor. And that's when the British sent that troop over here to quell the rebellion.



So that rebellion was in part against the empire, but the speartip of that rebellion was a fury that the colonists had against the corrupt merger of state and corporate power.



I've come here today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the presidency of the United States.



And my mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now... to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country. To commoditize our children, our purple mountains' majesty, to poison out children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, to strip-mine our assets, to hollow out the middle class, and keep us in a constant state of war.





Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced Wednesday during a speech in Boston that he plans to challenge President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. Near the beginning of his remarks, he recalled the history of Paul Revere and the Boston Tea Party, explaining that the things that originally inspired the American Revolution are the same things he will go after in his 2024 presidential campaign: