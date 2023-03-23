Subscribe
A.B. Stoddard Joins the Panel: Will Trump's Legal Woes Help or Hurt Him in 2024, Ron DeSantis Walks Back Ukraine Comments, and Is President Biden "Born To Run?"
Andy Walworth
On Date March 23, 2023
RealClearPolitics columnist and associate editor A.B. Stoddard joins RCP president and cofounder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and moderator Andrew Walworth on today's Takeaway podcast.
