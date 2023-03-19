House Oversight Chairman Comer: We Don't Know What The Bidens Did In Exchange For Payments From China

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told FNC's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that the series of payments from China to the Biden family revealed this week
is just the first of up to 12 sets of financial documents that the committee plans to investigate.
"We think there are as many as 11 more deals. We don't know what those deals are," he said.
"In the beginning, the White House denied having any knowledge or the fact that their family was involved in any way, shape, or form with the CCP, but now, we have bank records that reveal otherwise," Comer said. "We don't know what the Bidens did in return for this money."
"The lawyer said it was seed capital for a business, but we haven't been able to find a business."
"We're going to have the opportunity to ask people that were closely aligned with the Biden family," he predicted.