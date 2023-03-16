Subscribe
The Politics of Bank Bailouts, Biden Reverses on Oil Drilling, and the GOP Embraces Absentee Voting
Posted By
Andy Walworth
On Date March 16, 2023
Andrew Walworth is joined by RealClearPolitics cofounder and president Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon and White House correspondent Phil Wegmann on today's RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast.
Related Topics:
Joe Biden
Oil Drilling
Absentee Ballots
Donald Trump
Bank Bailout
Silicon Valley Bank
Barney Frank
