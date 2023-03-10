Subscribe
Tucker Carlson's Version of the Events of Jan. 6, Taking on the Mexican Cartels, and Ron DeSantis Goes to Iowa
Posted By
Andy Walworth
On Date March 10, 2023
Andrew Walworth is joined by RealClearPolitics cofounder and president Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and culture editor of The Federalist Emily Jashinsky on today's RCP Takeaway podcast.
