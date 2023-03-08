Former CDC Director Redfield: We Need A Moratorium On Gain-of-Function Research, Which Probably Caused Covid-19

ROBERT REDFIELD: The second hypothesis is that the virus evolved in a laboratory involved in gain-of-function research. This is a type of research in which scientists seek to increase the transmissibility or pathogenicity of an organism in order to better understand that organism, and inform preparedness efforts and the development of countermeasures, such as therapeutics and vaccines.
Under this theory, Covid infected the general population after it was accidentally leaked from a lab in China.
From the earliest days of the pandemic, my view was that both theories about the origin needed to be aggressively and thoroughly examined. Based on my initial analysis of the data, I came to believe and still believe today that it indicates that COVID-19 more likely was the result of an accidental lab leak than a result of a natural spillover event.
This conclusion is based primarily on the biology of the virus itself, including the rapid high infectivity for human-to-human transmission, which would then predict the rapid evolution of new variants, as well as a number of important factors, which also include the unusual actions in and around Wuhan in the fall of 2019.
Even given the information that has surfaced in the three years since the Covid-19 pandemic began, some have contended that there is really no point in investigating the origin of this virus. I strongly disagree.
There is a global need to know what we are dealing with in Covid virus because it affects how we approach the problem to try to prevent the next pandemic. The understanding of Covid is critical to future scientific research, particularly as it affects ongoing ethical debate among gain-of-function research.
Gain-of-function research has long been controversial among the scientific community and in my own opinion, the Covid-19 pandemic presents a case study of the potential dangers of such research.
While many believe that gain-of-function research is critical to get ahead of viruses by developing vaccines, in this case, I believe it was the exact opposite. Unleashing a new virus to the world without any means of stopping it, resulting in the deaths of millions of people.
Because of this, it is my opinion that we should call for a moratorium on gain-of-function research until we have a broader debate and we come to a consensus as a community about the value of gain-of-function research. This debate should not be limited o the scientific community. If the decision is to continue with gain-of-function research, then it must be determined how and where to conduct that research in a safe and responsible way.
