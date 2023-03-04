Russell Brand Calls Out John Heilemann's Hypocrisy About MSNBC's Propaganda: "MSNBC Throwing Rocks At FOX News Is Ludicrous"

RUSSELL BRAND: I have to say, it is disingenuous to claim that the biases that are exhibited on Fox News are any different from the biases exhibited on MSNBC.



It is difficult to suggest that these corporations operate as anything other than mouthpieces for their affiliate owners, in Black Rock and Vanguard.



And also, mate, just spiritually, if I may use that word in your great country, we have to take responsibility for our own perspectives. I've been on that MSNBC, mate, it was propagandist nutcrackery.



I went on a show called "Morning Joe." It was absurd the way they carried on. It wasn’t morning. There was no one called Joe there. No one could concentrate. They didn’t understand the basic tenets of journalism.



No one was willing to stick up for genuine American heroes like Edward Snowden, no one was willing to talk about Julian Assange and what he suffered trying to bring real journalism to the American people, and I think to sit within the castle of MSNBC throwing rocks at Fox News is ludicrous.



Make MSNBC better. Make MSNBC great again!



JOHN HEILEMANN: My friend... Russell, darling... I'd like to hear a provable specific example of an MSNBC correspondent or anchor being on television saying something they knew was false, and were saying behind the scenes, "I'm about to go out and we know that the election wasn't stolen." Or something equivalent. "But I will go out on television and say the opposite, I will lie."



...



It's not about bias, it's a false equivalency because you don't actually know anything about any of these organizations you're talking about. You've been on MSNBC once, big f*cking deal.



RUSSELL BRAND: My darling, it was more than enough.



JOHN HEILEMANN: You don't have a single actual fact.



RUSSELL BRAND: Do you want an example? The ludicrous, outrageous criticism of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin. Deliberately referring to it as a "horse medicine," when they know it is an effective medicine. Rachel Maddow turning on the TV, saying if you take this vaccine, you're not going to get [Covid] when it hadn't been clinically trialed.



You have to listen. Do you think you can improve America by determinedly and avowedly condemning FOX News without acknowledging that you're participating in the same game? Did you not just listen to Bernie Sanders, someone who plainly and legitimately believes in this country and believes it is possible to change, but is bound by corruption, bound by the lobbying system?



Surely it is clear to you Bill, as one of the great pundits and comic voices that systemic change is required. Money has to be taken out of politics. We need new political systems that genuinely represent ordinary Americans, so we can overcome cultural differences.



And bickering about which propagandist network is the worst is not going to save a single American life, not improve the life of a single American child, not improve America's standing in the world. And the world needs a strong America.

