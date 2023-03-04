David Sacks vs. Jason Calacanis on Origins Of Ukraine War: This Is Where Your Superhero Foreign Policy Has Gotten Us

Venture capitalist David Sacks and investor Jason Calacanis debate the foreign policy and thinking that led to the current Ukraine-Russia conflict on the "All-In" podcast.
JASON CALACANIS: Pakistan, Iran, and China work together on nuclear technology. So they do, when it is convenient for them, work on things like nuclear bombs. So there is an affiliation. But you're correct, they're the 50% of humans on this planet who live under authoritarianism. They are authoritarians, they're always going to think in their own interest. They're always going to think in their own interests above their own people let alone the people of another country. They don't care. They don't care about human rights, they don't care about the rights of humans, and they certainly don't care about the rights of humans in other countries. And the West on a noble mission to spread democracy in the world and that is a noble thing worth fighting for and worth defending free countries from despots.
I know that you are, Sacks, apparently, a fan of these folks and you think they should be able to run amok. I will take the other side of it. I think the West should act in unison. The only criticism I have is that we're not acting in unison. I'd like to see the West.
DAVID SACKS: Hold on. You have talked enough. You just accused me of being fans of these people. Where did I ever say that I was a fan of Xi in China or Putin or the Ayatollahs in Iran?
CALACANIS: You said we provoked Putin. Putin invaded enough country. You said we caused it.
SACKS: Hold on a second here. I am arguing a geopolitical strategy that benefits the United States. I am on Team America and your policy of driving these people into an Axis of Evil is foolish for the reason I said. Which is we are going to power up the Chinese economy so they are a much more formable enemy to the United States. That is the last thing that we need to do.
With respect to Ukraine and Putin there is no question that Putin invaded, he is the aggressor. However, the question you have to ask is why? And the fact of the matter is that first of all we fomented a coup in Ukraine in 2014. This is your democracy-spreading that you like. All of the a sudden we have these NGOs, we have Victoria Nuland of the State Department in there basically fomenting these coups. It doesn't work out quite the way you think, J-Cal, that's problem number one.
They're only trying to run NATO right up to Russia's border and you expect them to accept that because we're a benevolent superpower. That's not the way the real world works. Putin was tremendously threatened by that and it wasn't just him. It was all Russian elites. Read the Bill Burns memo from 2008. Nyet means nyet. He explains that even the liberal elements within Russia were tremendously threatened by NATO expansion. That is what basically poisoned diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia and it was a major cause of this war. Just because you don't think it is provocative doesn't mean that the Russians don't think it is provocative. You have to know to put yourself in the other guys' shoes for just one second. And the fact of the matter is, there were diplomatic steps that we could have taken to diffuse this crisis and this war and we didn't do it and now look what has happened. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and Ukraine has been destroyed. It's been absolutely destroyed. I don't see where your superhero policy has gotten us other than to make China more rich and more powerful and to destroy Ukraine. That is where your naive idealism has gotten us.