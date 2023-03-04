David Sacks: U.S. Abdicating Traditional Role As Peace Mediator In Ukraine, China Now Stepping Into Void

DAVID SACKS: I think it was a clever diplomatic maneuver by the Chinese to try to grab the moral high ground here. They're basically saying, "We're interested in peace, we're going to put forward a proposal." The Americans fell into their trap of dismissing it right away, throwing cold water on it. The U.S. State Department has done this twice before. Back in March of last year, Naftali Bennet from Israel tried to negotiate a peace deal, and he himself said that it was the west and the Americans who rejected it. He thought it had a 50/50 chance of succeeding. You then had the peace process in Istanbul, Turkey, with Erdogan presiding over it. You had the Istanbul Communique, which again they were very close to having a peace deal, and Blinken and the U.S. threw cold water on it.
So what's happening here is the U.S. is not playing its traditional role as a peacemaker. We try to go in and mediate these conflicts. We're doing the opposite of that. We're throwing cold water on the peace process.
Now, why are we not acting as the mediator? I'll tell you why. Because we are a co-belligerent. This is an American proxy war that we're fighting against Russia, so we have no interest in mediating a peace process and moreover, we're not trusted to mediate a peace process because we're effectively one of the combatants.
JASON CALACANIS: So it's a P.R. strategy by the Chinese to take the global moral high ground. I agree with that. I said it on Twitter a few weeks ago. This is amazing that Xi is starting the peace process. We want regime change, we want to ankle Putin. They want to keep him in the game. The more despots there are, the better it is for them. They would like to keep the Legion of Doom going. They don't want to see regime change and democracy in Russia eventually.
CHAMATH PALIAPATIYA: I don't think that's how they view it, but.
DAVID SACKS: [Jason Calacanis] is very close to getting it. Here's where I would disagree with you a little.
JASON CALACANIS: Getting what? We've got Henry Kissinger over here.
DAVID SACKS: Let me explain. So, from the Chinese point of view, the war in Ukraine is like manna from heaven. They love this war. Number one, because it is interfering with the U.S. pivot to Asia. We were basically in the process of reapplying all of our force, all of our military to contain them in East Asia and now we're bogged down in Europe.
Number two, we're massively depleting our stockpiles of weapons. We've used something like nine years of stingers and five years of javelins, and we're running out of ammunition. I can't believe it, we're running out of artillery. The Russians actually have a 6-1 artillery advantage, which is why they're actually doing much better in this war than people are acknowledging, we should come back to that.
The last thing is, the Chinese now are benefiting from the economic sanctions on Russia because Russia is now selling them oil and gas and all their minerals at a big discount. So this has been a wonderful thing from the Chinese standpoint. So this is the problem with us thinking in this Marvel movie way of the world in which we're the Superfriends and we're against the Legion of Doom. Because there is no natural alliance in the real world between China, Russia, and Iran. These are three very different regimes with different types of governments, who naturally would not get along. They would be adversaries and be suspicious of each other, as China and Russia were during the Cold War.
But we have pushed them closer together, this is the problem with having this overly moralistic view of foreign policy.
