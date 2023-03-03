Saagar Enjeti: Lab Leak Coverup Shields Fauci, "Just Like Iraq WMD"

SAAGAR ENJETI: Well, I won't lie and say it hasn't been satisfying watching the mainstream media reckon with the fact that the Energy Department and now the FBI director say they believe COVID is the result of a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They were so smug for so long on the possibility. They smeared people who discussed it as racist. They kept it out of the public consciousness for years. One way to look at it is the truth inevitably came out. That's a victory, right? But another way, and the way I'm increasingly looking at it, is this is a classic Washington story. Corruption, no accountability, time disclosures, captured media, most importantly, no consequences. When you step back and you consider it, the origin of COVID matters immensely for many reasons. Number one, we need to make sure this never happens again. If this is the type of gain of function research which led to one deadly pandemic, we should be damn sure we have the highest safety standards worldwide if it continues to be practiced.



Number two, even the Chinese controlled World Health Organization says that some three quarters of a billion people have been confirmed infected with COVID, which means a real number is likely orders of magnitude higher. Some 7 million people have died from it. While it could have been a lot worse, COVID was still a disaster for the human race. It shut down our societies, it gave immense power to the government, it fundamentally reset a lot of American and global life the relationship to the state. As important as it is right now to grapple with those changes, you cannot lose sight of what caused it in the first place.



And I made a comment in one of our last shows about how this is just like Iraq WMD. I increasingly believe that a comparison rings true. Iraq WMD was depending on who you believe either fake from the beginning or the greatest intelligence failure in modern history. It was used by senior government officials to manipulate the press and the American people to lead us into a similarly disastrous war in Iraq. It took full year, two full years after the invasion of Iraq for congressional commission on what WMDs and intelligence to admit it was fake the whole time. It took months later even for President Bush to admit to the American people he was wrong. And really up until 2006 before he would really fully acknowledge it.



Why did that delay matter? Because by the time the debate of that was happening was about what to do in Iraq. Should we surge or withdraw? How do we deal with insurgency? And because by that time, the CIA director, the man perhaps most responsible for the false intelligence estimate in Iraq had already resigned from the government. By the time we were really and fully acknowledging it, Rumsfeld, George Tenet, Paul Wolfowitz, Scooter Libby, many of the others who are no longer, they were no longer in positions of power that they once held. And sure, there were yells from Democrats in Congress and in the media about how they were liars, how they should be held accountable, but not one to this day has suffered any consequence for their role in leading the American people to the war in Iraq. In fact, when the report dropped, of course, it was a big deal, but most people had mostly moved on. It was just a fact of life that the government had lied about WMD. Now what to do with the mess in Iraq and the hundreds of American troops who are getting killed by IEDs. The crazy part is though is when you compare this to lab leak, the lab leak honestly might be worse. At least the US Congress agreed on a bipartisan commission to investigate whether WMDs were a lie or not.



Our Congress is totally split on partisan lines. Republicans are the only ones willing to investigate the lab leak. Democrats repeatedly blocked these attempts in Congress. In fact, the only reason that we even know about this Energy Department and FBI intelligence assessment is because the GOP took control of House and the intelligence community was preparing summaries for subpoenas that they are expected to deliver on the intelligence as related to the lab leak.



To date, none of this has been publicized. None of it has been declassified for the American people or people like us to go through and read the raw documents or the intelligence summaries or interviews of any of these people involved. It is not an accident you're hearing about this three years later because the principal actors involved can no longer suffer any real consequences. The chief criminal amongst them is Dr. Fauci, the man most responsible for dispensing U.S. funds to the Wuhan Lab and for covering it up in the media. He's gone. He left the government in NIH in December. He's no longer subject to the same requirements to appear before Congress and he's no longer an employee of the U.S. government subject to previous scrutiny. He made his millions, documentaries, book deals, speaking fees.



I have zero confidence whatsoever anything will happen to him for lying to us repeatedly about the lab leak and about actively covering it up at the time or the media angle. There's no more famous example on Iraq WMD than Judy Miller who published straight up Bush propaganda on Iraq for WMD for the New York Times. Now look, she eventually was fired for her role in that and she had to apologize. On lab leak though, look at this. Apoorva Mandavli, the lead COVID reporter for the New York Times, she wrote in May, 2021, quote, someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. Alas, that day is not yet here. She not only wrote that, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of COVID in 2021. Now that the U.S. government even admits lab leak is almost certainly true, is there apology, recrimination? No, nothing.



That's the crazy part. Absolutely no consequences. The same people who dismissed it with a straight face, pretending they never did. And just like with the Iraq WMD, they just wanted to fade away into the distance, become about something else, that something else can be important, but the original sin must never be forgotten.

