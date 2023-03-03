What's at Stake in Chicago's Upcoming Runoff Election, and the Covid Lab Leak Theory Is Back

RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and national correspondent Susan Crabtree join Andrew Walworth to discuss the results of the Chicago mayoral race and the importance of the upcoming runoff election. Also, this week both the Department of Energy and the FBI gave renewed credence to the theory that the COVID virus originated in a laboratory, and a new study shows that most Americans no longer trust the media and many are tuning out entirely.