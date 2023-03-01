Back to Videos

Dr. Marty Makary: The Greatest Perpetrator Of Misinformation During Covid Was The U.S. Government

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date March 1, 2023
Johns Hopkins University professor Dr. Marty Makary told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic during its first hearing on Tuesday "the greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States government" and listed multiple examples.

DR. MARTY MAKARY: The greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States government.

Misinformation that...

- Covid was spread through surface transmission

- That vaccinated immunity was far greater than natural immunity

- That masks were effective. Now we have the definitive Cochrane review. What do you do with that review? Cochrane is the most authoritative evidence body in all of medicine and has been for decades. Do you just ignore it and not talk about it?

- That myocarditis was more common after the infection than after the vaccine. Not true, it is 4-28 times more common after the vaccine.

- That young people benefit from a booster, misinformation. Our two top experts on vaccines quit the FDA in protest over this particular issue, pushing boosters in young, healthy people. The data was never there. That's why the CDC never disclosed hospitalization rates among boosted Americans under the age of 50.

- That vaccine mandates would increase vaccination rates. A George Mason University study shows that it didn't. It did one thing, it created "Never-Vaxxers" who are now not getting the childhood vaccines they need to get.

Over and over again, we've seen something that goes far beyond using your best judgment with the information at hand. We've seen something that is unforgivable, and that is the weaponization of medical research itself. The CDC putting out their own shoddy studies, like their own study on natural immunity looking at one state for two months, when they had data for years on all 50 states. Why did they only report that one sliver of data? Why did the salami slice the entire database? Because it gave them the result they wanted.

The same with the masking studies. The data has now caught up in giant systematic reviews, and public health officials were intellectually dishonest. They lied to the American people.


Watch the complete first hearing below:

