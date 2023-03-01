DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA: I want to focus my remarks today on the need for an honest, scientifically minded evaluation of the Covid pandemic response. Though scientists and people vehemently disagreed about the wisdom of lockdowns, school closures, vaccine mandates and discrimination, masks, and so much else, there is near universal agreement that what we did failed.
Official counts attribute more than one million deaths to Covid in the United States and almost 7 million worldwide. By early 2022, about 95% of Americans had contracted Covid, despite the harsh countermeasures in most states, including confinement of the populations, business closures, cessation of religious and other gatherings, school closures, and widespread violation of civil liberties.
Very clearly, the measures failed to protect Americans from Covid. This fact is confirmed by a comprehensive Johns Hopkins University meta-analysis which concluded that lockdowns had failed to contain the spread of Covid. At best, they temporarily protected the laptop class who could work from home without losing their jobs -- perhaps 30% of the population -- while being served by the working class.
The pandemic response itself has wrought tremendous collateral harm. There's now broad agreement that the school closures, in some states running a year or more, have set kids behind in ways that will lead them to worse outcomes as adults, including shorter, poorer lives.
One peer-reviewed paper estimated that the Spring 2020 closures alone may have cost American children millions of life-years in expectation. These losses are unequally distributed with poor and minority children, who are suffering the worst learning losses. Hundreds of thousands of kids never returned to school when schools opened.
Maybe the most perplexing sin of the public health establishment is that it abandoned the essential commitment to science.
For example, why was the age gradient in Covid risk ignored in sending Covid-infected patients back to nursing homes early in the pandemic, where we knew the most vulnerable people resided?
Why did public health authorities ignore clear scientific data that Covid-infection-acquired immunity was as strong or stronger than vaccine-acquired immunity?
Vaccine mandates forced many frontline workers, heroes who contracted Covid early in the pandemic while doing essential work, to choose between their careers and a vaccine that provides less protection than the natural immunity they already had.
Many, faced with these anti-scientific choices, will never trust public health authorities again, even on vital topics such as the necessity of traditional childhood vaccines.
Public health bureaucrats operated more like dictators than scientists during the pandemic, sealing themselves off from credible outside criticism.
Consider, for instance, the treatment of scientific dissidents outside the government who contradicted public health dogma. In the earliest days of the pandemic, public health bureaucrats organized a coverup of the hypothesis that Covid emerged as a result of a laboratory leak, calling scientists who proposed the idea "conspiracy theorists."
Only recently have officials begun to admit the hypothesis is plausible and maybe even true, it is certainly not a conspiracy.
Where do the scientists whose careers were destroyed for advancing the idea go to get their reputations back?
When Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University, who is here today, Professor Gupta of Oxford University, and I proposed a focused protection alternative, not a herd immunity alternative, to lockdowns in October 2020, then-NIH director Francis Collins labeled the three of us "fringe epidemiologists," and engaged a media campaign to take down our proposal, which tens of thousands of doctors, epidemiologists, and doctors endorsed, including a noble prize winner.
Under the banner of combatting misinformation, government health agencies used their power to collaborate with social media companies to control the public conversation about science, Covid science, and policy. The pattern repeated itself throughout the pandemic with science bureaucrats abusing their authority to create an illusion of scientific consensus in favor of destructive ideas when none existed.
So the American people deserve answers to fundamental questions about the pandemic.
- On what empirical basis were schools closed?
- Did public health decision-makers consider the harms of their policies as thoroughly as the reputed benefits?
- Why did authorities ignore recovered immunity or failure of the vaccine to prevent disease transmission in recommending vaccine mandates in discriminatory vaccine policies?
With such a litany of failures, the American people deserve an honest Covid commission to evaluate the response and document all the errors, as well as the few successes.
In 1986 when the U.S. faced the national tragedy of the space shuttle Challenger explosion, Congress created a commission with independent outside experts, including novel prize-winning physicist Richard Feinman. His iconic demonstration of a faulty O-ring made brittle in the cold as the cause of the Challenger disaster led to fundamental reforms a NASA.
The American people deserve a similar bipartisan, scientifically-minded Covid-19 commission so the public health disaster of the last three years is not repeated.
With Dr. Makary, Dr. Kulldorff, and five other epidemiologists, I've written a document called the Norfolk Group Blueprint where we list 80 pages of scientific questions that need to be answered, in a bipartisan, scientifically-minded spirit to address the failure of the public health establishment during the pandemic.
