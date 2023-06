Back to Videos Hemingway: 2024 Candidates Need A Foreign Policy Based On What Americans Want, Not What Biden & McConnell Want |

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway on Thursday's edition of 'The Ingraham Angle' criticized the current U.S. foreign policy supported by both Republicans and Democrats in Washington and advised 2024 candidates to have a foreign policy that will "speak to what the American people want much less than what Joe Biden and sadly Mitch McConnell want."



"Isn't this such an important moment for 2024 candidates from the Republican party? I think we can imagine what Nikki Haley thinks about this and the war in Ukraine. But for Ron Desantis, Donald Trump, others who have a point of view, isn't this what is going to set them apart from the rest?" Ingraham asked.



"Absolutely," Hemingway said. "So there's this interesting situation where in Washington, D.C. you have leaders sadly in both parties who are pushing for this failed policy that failed in Iraq, that failed in Afghanistan, and is now failing with much worse consequences in the war in Ukraine."



"The American people and Republican voters want a foreign policy based firmly in our national interests," she said. "They want a strong military that defends our interests, that minds our own business but when we need to get involved, they are ready to get involved. They don't want us depleting our resources."



"And so anyone who is wanting to be a big player on the 2024 stage will have to speak to what the American people want much less than what Joe Biden and sadly Mitch McConnell want," Hemingway added.



"Yeah, the Bush era is over. Get the headline finally," Ingraham said.