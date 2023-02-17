Growing Anger in Ohio, Michigan State Shooting, Nikki Haley's Path to the Presidency

On this week’s Friday news roundup, the panel looks at three stories: The Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio -- national attention only grows as commentators on all political sides point fingers back and forth. Were federal officials slow to respond? Who is ultimately responsible when disaster strikes?We also look at the Michigan State shooting on Monday of this week. A gunman killed three students and seriously injured five others. Will states move to address gun violence on their own, bypassing a deadlocked federal government?And in our third topic, Nikki Haley has announced her candidacy in the 2024 presidential race, calling for a new generation of leadership. What’s her path to victory?To discuss all this and more, host John Sorensen is joined by Tom Bevan, RealClearPolitics co-founder and president; Carl Cannon, Washington bureau chief for RealClearPolitics; and Charles Lipson, professor emeritus at University of Chicago and a frequent contributor to RealClearPolitics.