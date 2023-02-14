Koffler: Biden Is Turning Ukraine Into Another Afghanistan

Former intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler told FOX Business Network's "Varney & Co." on Tuesday that the Biden administration does not have "achievable goals" in Ukraine and is turning the country into "another Afghanistan."
FOX BUSINESS HOST: Should NATO be giving more arms to Ukraine?
REBEKAH KOFFLER: Here's the $64,000 question, for what specific reason?
We have been providing billions of dollars worth of high-tech weaponry to Ukraine. Javelins, Stingers, now Patriot missiles, and even tanks. Right now there are deliberations within NATO to possibly provide F-16 warplanes, and the concern is obviously that the conflict, potentially will escalate out of control, dragging in the United States.
But no one has specified achievable goals. The goal that the Biden administration has stated is to evict the Russians completely from the entire Ukraine, including Crimea, and that is unachievable.
So this conflict has really exposed the Biden administration and the Pentagon's inability to plan ahead.
Ukrainians are being killed right now, between Russians and Ukrainians we now have a quarter of a million men -- and women, obviously, both civilians and military -- either injured or [killed], and the war is nowhere near the end.
FOX BUSINESS HOST: In fact, we're just starting to see the major offenses from the Russians. I read a lot about the town of Bakhmut, which seems to be a critical target for the Russians, and the Ukrainians are hanging on, but it's certainly starting to ramp up again, is it not?
REBEKAH KOFFLER: Oh, absolutely. My intelligence analysis tells me that Russia is unleashing a massive offensive across Ukraine, which is now concentrated on Bakhmut. Securing victory over Bakhmut would enable Russia to gain a foothold into the entire region of Donbas, which is the industrial heartland of Ukraine and Putin's key strategic goal at this stage of this war.
And so, unfortunately, Ukrainians are not receiving the weaponry that we have promised to them fast enough to defend themselves and so this is a deeply, deeply unfair fight.
Putin has mobilized an additional 315,000 troops, and 150,000 are in training camps, so this war is an endless war and it's turning into another Afghanistan. It's really time for the Pentagon to really sit down and think, "what is the ultimate goal?"
There's no strategy for victory. There's no exit strategy, and it's time to really be serious about what's going on. The conflict that is going to rip Europe apart if it doesn't stop very soon.