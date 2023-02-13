Matt Taibbi: "Twitter Files" Reveal The Structure Of The Relationship Between Social Media Companies And FBI Requests For Censorship

"Racket News"
and "Twitter Files"
journalist Matt Taibbi discusses what he's learned about the relationship between Twitter and the FBI, how Twitter handled the suspension of former President Trump after January 6, and what they found about Russiagate, with Joe Rogan:
JOE ROGAN: Has anything been surprising to you?
MATT TAIBBI: Going into it, I thought that the relationship between these security agencies like the FBI and DHS, and companies like Twitter and Facebook was a little less formal. I thought maybe they had an advisory role. What we find is that it is very formalized.
They have a really intense structure that they've worked out over a period of years, where they have regular meetings, they have a system where the DHS handles censorship requests that come up from the states and the FBI handles the international ones, and they all flood all these companies. It is a big bureaucracy. I don't think we expected to see that.
JOE ROGAN: It is very bizarre to me that they would openly call for censorship in emails. Private transmissions -- but ones that are easily duplicated, you can send them to other people, it can easily get out. They're so comfortable with the idea that the government should be involved in this censorship of what turns out to be true information, especially in the case of the Hunter Biden laptop... that they would send it in emails.
MATT TAIBBI: Yeah, I think that shows you the mentality. They really, genuinely felt that they were impregnable and they don't have anyone to answer to. A normal person doesn't put incriminating things in emails because we all have the expectation that someday it might come out. These folks didn't act that way.
I was especially shocked by an email from a staffer for Adam Schiff, the [Democratic] California Congressman, where they are just outright saying, "We would like you to suspend the accounts of this journalist and anybody who retweets information about this committee." This is a member of Congress, right?
None of these people have legal backgrounds, but they've got lawyers in the office for sure. This is the House Intelligence Committee. You would think that they would have better operational security.
Another moment that was shocking to me was an email from an FBI agent named Elvis Chan in San Francisco to Twitter, and they're setting up this Signal group which is going to include all the top, sort of, censorship executives at all the big companies, and it is a word document that has all the phone numbers of all these important executives. And the subject line reads, "Phone numbers" and the Word document is just called "secret phone numbers." And I'm just thinking, this is how they taught you to do it at Quantico?
Even a journalist can't miss that. Call it something else! That part was amazing.
JOE ROGAN: It's so strange to get such a peek. Because I don't think anybody ever anticipated that something like this would happen, where Twitter would be sold to an eccentric billionaire who is intent on letting all the information get released.
MATT TAIBBI: I think Elon Musk essentially spent $44 billion to become a whistleblower at his own company. I don't fully know his motives, in doing that. I think he's got a pretty developed sense of humor, though. That comes through. He gets a kick out of seeing all this stuff come out on Twitter, which used to be the private stomping ground of all these whiny journalists. And now here is all this information that is just horrifying to all of the, $44 billion is a lot of spend on that thrill, but I'm glad he did.
JOE ROGAN: He really believes that censored social media is a threat to democracy. He really believes that. And I believe it too. I just don't have $44 billion. And even if I did, I don't want that heat.
MATT TAIBBI: I don't think that is what I would spend it on, but he believes that. I think he also believes that the credibility of these companies can only be restored by telling people what they talk about in private, or what they have been talking about with the government. So he might be right about that, we'll see.
JOE ROGAN: I think he is. It's going to be interesting to see how this plays out. There's an amazing amount of resistance against him. The publicity campaign against him has been fascinating to watch. People go from thinking Elon Musk is this savior that is bringing us these amazing electric cars and engineering new, reusable rockets, to he's an alt-right piece of sh*t who wants Donald Trump back in the office. It is very wild.
MATT TAIBBI: The speed with which they can shuffle somebody into the "Hitler of the month" club routine. We've always done this with foreigners, whether it is Noriega or Saddam Hussein or Milosevic or Assad, or whoever it is, we have a playbook for cranking out negative information about foreigners who get in our way for whatever reason. Now we've kind of refined that technique for domestic people who are inconvenient. They did it with Trump, obviously. They try to do it with Tucker Carlson, with you, you've gotten a taste of that a couple of times.
With Elon, he went from being the guy who made electric cars sexy to something to the right of Viktor Orban in like ten seconds. It is amazing.
JOE ROGAN: It is amazing. And the narrative is spread through progressive people, where they will just say it now. It is like the memo got to them. I hear people in L.A. say Elon is just so crazy, it's like something happened to him, he went nuts, and he's a right winger now. How? What are you saying? They don't have an example. They just have this narrative that reached them, a signal. Elon Bad Now. Elon Bad Now. Elon Bad Now. And they just keep saying it. What examples are you using of his behavior? Well, he let Trump back on the platform. OK, well, the Taliban is there. You don't have a problem with the Taliban? The Taliban just bought blue checkmarks... so they can be verified. The real terrorists. and nobody has a problem with it. The CCP is on Twitter and no one has a problem, but Trump is back on? Trump is hilarious. He's a ridiculous person. But don't you think it is better that his tweets get out there and then a bunch of people get to attack him... It's good. You can't have that guy howling into the wind on some QAnon forum and all those wackos are only talking to themselves with no pushback at all. If you really don't like Trump, you want him on Twitter.
...
MATT TAIBBI: And that was for a while Twitter's actual policy. They had something called the "public interest policy," which specifically laid out exactly what you said, when a world leader, no matter who it is, we want it to be out there because we want it to be debated. We want people to see it because we want people to reach conclusions about it.
And one of the things we found in the Twitter Files was after January 6, there was this intense debate within the company where they were basically saying, "Thank God we're going to repeal the public interest policy," and no longer have that belief system that just because someone is a world leader we need to hear what they have to say. So they invented a new policy called "glorification of violence" and they called it that. And essentially what they said was you have to look at Trump, not in terms of each individual tweet, but what they called the context surrounding his whole career. All the people who followed him, whether or not they were violent or said things that were offensive.
It's like the speech version of stochastic terrorism. Stochastic terrorism is this idea that you can incite people to violence by saying things that aren't specifically inciting but are statistically likely to create somebody who will do something violent, even if it is not individually predictable. That's what they did with Trump. They invented this concept where he may not have actually incited violence, but the whole totality of his persona is incitement, so we're going to strike him. They massively expanded the purview of things they can censor just in that one moment. You can see it in these dialogues, which is just fascinating.
...
JOE ROGAN: And they've never come out and said we were misinformed, there never was this crazy collusion between Russia and Donald Trump, and in fact, there was some information that points to Hillary Clinton having involvement with Russia too, and they've all had involvement with Russia. This wasn't some grand conspiracy to elect a Russian puppet as the president of the United States, sorry.
MATT TAIBBI: It was a three-and-a-half mass hysteria experiment. This is one of the reasons I got quietly moved out of mainstream journalism. I didn't have a problem at Rolling Stone, but early on in the Trump years I said, "There is something wrong with this story, I think there are elements that can't be proven, I don't think we should be running this stuff." And then before I knew it, I was working independently.
But with the Twitter Files, we're finding stuff that now tells you absolutely what actually the truth was during that time. For instance, one of the big early Russiagate stories was in early 2018 when Devin Nunes, the Republican Congressman who was head of the House Intelligence Committee at the time, wrote a memo basically saying, "We think they faked FISA applications, we think the FBI used the Steele dossier to try to get surveillance authority against some Trump people like Carter Page, and we think they lied and cheated to do that."
So he submitted this classified memo and not only was he denounced everywhere as a liar but there was this big story all over the place that this hashtag, #ReleaseTheMemo, had been amplified by Russian bots. You probably don't remember this, but this story was everywhere in January and February of 2018, that #ReleaseTheMemo was basically a Russian operation and Nunes was benefiting from it. Well, I'm reading the Twitter Files looking for something else entirely, and suddenly we come across a string of emails internally at Twitter, where the Twitter officials are saying, "You know, we're not finding any Russians at all behind this hashtag, and we told the members of Congress who asked about this that there are no Russians involved in this," because Dianne Feinstein, Richard Blumenthal, they all came out with this accusation of it being linked to Russia, "we told them there was nothing there and they went with it anyway."
There are lots of stories like that now that are kind of falling apart.