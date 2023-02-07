Back to Videos

Trump: The Real State Of The Union Is Biden Is Leading Us To WWIII And He's The Most Corrupt President In History

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date February 7, 2023
Former President Donald Trump delivered a rebuttal to President Biden's 2023 State of the Union address.


TRUMP: Here's the real State of the Union. Over the past two years under Biden millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our Southern border. Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children. Savage killers, rapists, and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave and under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.

Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century. Real wages are down 20 months in a row. Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before. And the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year.

Joe Biden's weaponized Justice Department -- and I'm a victim of it -- is persecuting his political opponents. His administration is waging war on free speech. They're trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He's leading us to the brink of World War III and on top of all of that, he's the most corrupt president in American history and it's not even close. But the good news is we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity, and disaster that Joe Biden has created. I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of Making America Great Again. We will make our country better than ever before and we will always put America first. Thank you.
Recommended
McCarthy: \
McCarthy: "We're Not Going To Be Doing Childish Games, Tearing Up A Speech" February 07, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threw some shade at former Speksee Nancy Pelosi when CNN's Manu Raju asked how House Republicans will behave during President Biden's State of the Union" address tonight. Pelosi famously stored up her copy of President Trump's speech during his address: Speaker of...

Rep. Cori Bush: The House Is Controlled By White Supremacists & MAGA Insurrectionists, \
Rep. Cori Bush: The House Is Controlled By White Supremacists & MAGA Insurrectionists, "I'm Not Going To Shut Up" February 07, 2023

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said the House is controlled by white supremacists pushing a "MAGA insurrectionist platform" in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday accompanied by Michael Brown Sr. REP. CORI BROWN (D-MO): We have a House that is Republican-controlled, that is this MAGA insurrectionist...

Tucker Carlson: \
Tucker Carlson: "It's A Sad, Secular Country With Decreasing Reservoirs Of Hope" And "A Lot Of Weed Dispensaries" February 07, 2023

FNC's Tucker Carlson offered his own view of the state of the union ahead of President Biden's annual address: "It's a sad, secular country with decreasing reservoirs of hope." "What's growing and thriving in this country under Joe Biden? ... Weed dispensaries backed by private equity," Tucker...

Biden: \
Biden: "Name Me One" World Leader Who Would Want To Change Places With Xi Jinping February 07, 2023

President Biden had some tough words for his Chinese and Russian counterparts during his 2023 State of the Union address: "Name me a world leader who would change places with Xi Jinping! Name me one!" Biden: "Name me a world leader who would change places with Xi Jinping! Name me one!"...

MSNBC\'s Joy Reid: \
MSNBC's Joy Reid: "President Biden's Superpower Is That He's A Regular Person," "Not A Politiciany Politician" February 07, 2023

MSNBC's Joy Reid gave this characterization of President Biden's personality ahead of the 2023 State of the Union address. "He isn't an unusual sort of politician-y politician," she noted. "It's going to be more conversational than what you get with the great oratory of an Obama. It's not going...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site