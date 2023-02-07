Trump: The Real State Of The Union Is Biden Is Leading Us To WWIII And He's The Most Corrupt President In History

Former President Donald Trump delivered a rebuttal to President Biden's 2023 State of the Union address.
TRUMP: Here's the real State of the Union. Over the past two years under Biden millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our Southern border. Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children. Savage killers, rapists, and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave and under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.
Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century. Real wages are down 20 months in a row. Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before. And the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year.
Joe Biden's weaponized Justice Department -- and I'm a victim of it -- is persecuting his political opponents. His administration is waging war on free speech. They're trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He's leading us to the brink of World War III and on top of all of that, he's the most corrupt president in American history and it's not even close. But the good news is we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity, and disaster that Joe Biden has created. I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of Making America Great Again. We will make our country better than ever before and we will always put America first. Thank you.