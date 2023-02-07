State of the Union Day: RCP Takeaway Podcast With Tom Bevan And Carl Cannon

RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan and RCP Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss today's State of the Union speech from President Biden. Has it devolved into solely political theater that we could do without?
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded a question about President Biden's writing process as he prepares to deliver the annual State of the Union address tomorrow.
"As you know, the president is heavily engaged in the writing process. When you hear the speech, there will be no...
Former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki said tomorrow's State of the Union will feature a "big, progressive, bold" Joe Biden touting that he has accomplished a lot and no one knows those things. Psaki said Biden's speech should not be about proposing huge initiatives but about continuing...