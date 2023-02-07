Rachel Maddow: People Pushing Peace Talks in Ukraine Don’t Get It. Russia Needs to Lose

PAUL RIECKHOFF: I gotta get you on Ukraine. I mean because you're not covering it every day we've been diving into it hard on this show talking to a lot of people who are there. Maybe I'll just ask you what what do you think is most important right now? And what is what maybe are folks missing?



RACHEL MADDOW: I mean I don't want to put myself forward as an expert on this and so you know take this with a grain of salt in terms of me as basically a Lay News consumer on this issue I don't have any expertise on it. But it seems to me particularly looking at history that may inform some of this that the the important thing here is not that Ukraine is saved from losing. The important thing here is that Russia loses.



This was not Ukraine's idea. This was not a meeting of two clashing forces. This was not, you know, Ukraine provoking Russia when they knew ought not to but blah, blah, blah. You know, the Russian mindset, people who are like, oh, we need to facilitate peace talks here. Really? I don't know because it seemed like Ukraine was minding its own business and Russia came in and stomped into their house and started setting things on fire. So there's not like a negotiation between the homeowner and the home invader at that point.



So the outcome has to be specific to Russia. And we need to do our best to save the Ukrainian people to the extent that they can be saved and protected and to help the Ukrainian government and military stand up to take care of their own people. But Russia needs to lose. Because otherwise the lesson of this is that Putin can keep doing this. This is not his first invasion and it will not be his last.



I think the the core level at which America needs to approach this and that means not you know arming Ukraine to make sure the war doesn't end with Russia winning. Like you can't give them enough support so that they don't lose you have to give them enough support so that Russia loses.

