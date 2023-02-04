Back to Videos

Maher: The Similarities Between Today's "Woke Revolution" And Mao's Cultural Revolution

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date February 4, 2023
'Real Time' host Bill Maher likened today's "woke revolution" to the Chinese Cultural Revolution and spoke about how we have embraced the "re-education" policies under Chairman Mao in a monologue on Friday's broadcast of his HBO show.

"If you're part of today's woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control because the revolutionaries get so drunk on their own purifying elixir, they imagine they can reinvent the very nature of human beings," Maher said.

"Yesterday, I asked ChatGPT, 'Are there any similarities between today's woke revolution and Chairman Mao's Cultural Revolution of the 1960s' and it wrote back, 'How long do you have?'" Maher joked.


"Because, again, in China, we saw how a revolutionary thought he could do a page-one rewrite of humans," he said. "Mao ordered his citizens to throw off the four olds - old thinking, old culture, old customs, and old habits. So, your whole life went in the garbage overnight. No biggie. And those who resisted were attacked by an army of purifiers called the Red Guard who went around the country putting dunce caps on people who didn't take to being a new kind of mortal being. A lot of pointing and shaming went on. Oh, and about a million dead. And the only way to survive was to plead insanity for the crime of being insufficiently radical and then apologize and thank the State for the chance to see what a piece of sh*t you are, and of course, submit to re-education, or as we call it here in America, freshman orientation."

"We do have our own Red Guard here, but they do their rampaging on Twitter," Maher quipped.

"Good intentions can turn into the insane arrogance of thinking your revolution is so f**king awesome and your generation is so mind-bendingly improved that you have bequeathed the world with a new kind of human, you're welcome," Maher said.

"With communists, that human was no longer selfish," Maher said. "In America today, that human is no longer born male or female. And obesity is not something that affects health. You can be healthy at any size. Really, we voted on it. A formerly serious magazine (The Atlantic) last year published with a straight face an article called 'Separating Sports By Sex Doesn't Make Sense.' Yes, it does. Because, again, we haven't reinvented homo sapiens since Crystal Pepsi came out."

"I've spent 3 decades on T.V. mocking Republicans who said climate change was just a theory and now I have to deal with people who say you know what else is just a theory, biology?" Maher concluded.
Recommended
Maher: 1619 Project Teaches That The Essence Of America Is Irredeemable, \
Maher: 1619 Project Teaches That The Essence Of America Is Irredeemable, "That's Just Wrong" January 30, 2023

HBO host Bill Maher and actor Bryan Cranston debated Critical Race Theory and the merits of teaching children about racism at a young age in the latest episode of Maher's podcast 'Club Random.' Maher said there is a problem on the left of being "obsessed with the past," telling Cranston that while...

Stefanik: First Spending To Cut Is Hundreds Of Billions In Unspent Covid Relief Funds
Stefanik: First Spending To Cut Is Hundreds Of Billions In Unspent Covid Relief Funds January 31, 2023

House GOP Conference leader Elise Stefanik told FBN's "Mornings With Maria" Bartiromo that the first place Republicans are looking to cut the federal deficit is "hundreds of billions of dollars" worth of "unspent Covid funds." MARIA BARTIROMO, HOST, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK: Do you have areas in...

DeSantis: \
DeSantis: "We Are Going To Eliminate All DEI And CRT Bureaucracies In The State Of Florida" January 31, 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposal Tuesday to eliminate all funding for "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" and "Critical Race Theory" at public universities: “We are also going to eliminate all DEI and CRT bureaucracies in the state of Florida. No funding, and that will wither on the...

Michael Eric Dyson: DeSantis Is \
Michael Eric Dyson: DeSantis Is "Essentially" George Wallace Standing In The Doorway To Prevent Black Students From Entering February 02, 2023

Michael Eric Dyson said on Thursday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to limit black people from learning what and who they are as people in this nation by barring schools from participating in a pilot program of the new AP course on African-American Studies from the College Board. Dyson...

Rep. Greg Murphy: Med Schools Putting DEI Ahead Of The Ability Of The Students To Do The Hard Work
Rep. Greg Murphy: Med Schools Putting DEI Ahead Of The Ability Of The Students To Do The Hard Work February 03, 2023

North Carolina Republican Congressman Greg Murphy joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on how the Left’s attempts to force a more progressive curriculum on students throughout the nation is negatively impacting our overall standing in the world. “It’s interesting...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site