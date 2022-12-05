EVITA DUFFY: You know, I was not shocked. I think it is hard to really tell exactly what is going to be taught in the course because as you can probably tell, you read part of the course description its full of academic jargon. Once you can get past that, I think it is pretty clear they will be teaching CRT.
Teaching the problem with whiteness is exclusively through the prism of CRT. That is a faulty premise to start in the first place, but if we will not debate whether CRT is a valid way of viewing the world than we know for sure this is the case of indoctrination and not education. Sadly, it’s a case of indoctrination teaching students to be actually racist is very disturbing.
But just to go into the story a little bit. There was a student who exposed this to myself, to other alumni and parents. His name is Daniel Schmidt and he just brought up the story and said look they are teaching this class and said I think this is a pretty good example of anti-whiteness in the university.
And the professor have smeared him as a cyberbully, a cyber terrorist. I think that is a pretty unfair accusation to make for a student just saying, "Let's talk about the importance of what we are teaching and the insertion of ideology and not genuine truth speaking in the universities." But this court is emblematic of an even a bigger issue, not just the sort of cyber war between this professor and Daniel Schmidt, the student. It is a problem of a deficit in the middle of the road in conservative professors at American university. I graduated last year, if I wanted to take that course very easy. If I wanted to take a course from a professor who is sort of going to present arguments and we will talk about them, work through them. It is very difficult to find professors like that. Because conservatives and middle of the road professors have either been weeded out or they have been bullied into silence on college campuses. I think it is a real disservice
to the American education system. I think alumni, parents, they deserve to know the truth of what is going on here that is exactly what this student did in this instance.
ASHLEY STROHMIER: The statement about the course, the university defends the freedom of instructors to teach in a course here that the faculty process and including courses that may be controversial. Is that response good enough for you?
DUFFY: Yeah, I think the University of Chicago doesn't want to shut down any sort of academics or anything. We want to offer whatever the courses what our professors are interested in studying and pursuing. I think there is fairness to that. I think the problem is there is only one side of ever being taught on college campuses.
The response of the university should be, "Let's work on fostering a culture of intellectual diversity on the campus. Let's look at teachers with different opinions." What is upsetting about this course is because there is not a lot of challenges to the ideology being taught in a class on the problem of whiteness and many classes with CRT is that it is breeding intolerance on campus. This is university endorsed and tried discrimination. If you have black and brown multicultural centers. This is exclusive racism that is being condoned by the ideology being taught by this class.
There is zero professors or students presenting any alternative, intellectual alternative to these kind of ideology.
via The Federalist